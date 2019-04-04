United Rentals : First Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Audio Webcast

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) will hold its first quarter 2019 conference call with Michael Kneeland, chief executive officer, Jessica Graziano, chief financial officer, and Matt Flannery, president and chief operating officer, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The company's first quarter 2019 press release will be issued and available at unitedrentals.comafter the market close on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

The conference call will also be available by audio webcast at unitedrentals.com, where it will be archived until the next earnings call. In addition, a replay may be accessed for two weeks following the call at 404-537-3406, passcode 4497306.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,198 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 18,800 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 3,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.3 billion.United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

