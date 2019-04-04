United Rentals, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Audio Webcast Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) will hold its first quarter 2019
conference call with Michael Kneeland, chief executive officer, Jessica
Graziano, chief financial officer, and Matt Flannery, president and
chief operating officer, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Eastern Time.
The company’s first quarter 2019 press release will be issued and
available at unitedrentals.com
after the market close on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
The conference call will also be available by audio webcast at unitedrentals.com,
where it will be archived until the next earnings call. In addition, a
replay may be accessed for two weeks following the call at 404-537-3406,
passcode 4497306.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the
world. The company has an integrated network of 1,198 rental locations
in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company
operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s
approximately 18,800 employees serve construction and industrial
customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company
offers approximately 3,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total
original cost of $14.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the
Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000
Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information
about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.
