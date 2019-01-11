Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Rentals    URI

UNITED RENTALS (URI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Rentals, Inc. : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call and Audio Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 12:13am EST

Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (ET)

Dial-in numbers: Domestic: 855-458-4217

International: 574-990-3618

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2018 conference call with Michael Kneeland, chief executive officer, Jessica Graziano, chief financial officer, and Matt Flannery, president and chief operating officer, on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The company’s fourth quarter and full year 2018 press release will be issued and available at unitedrentals.com after the market close on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

The conference call will also be available by audio webcast at unitedrentals.com, where it will be archived until the next earnings call. In addition, a replay may be accessed for two weeks following the call at 404-537-3406, passcode 9595889.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,198 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 18,800 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 3,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED RENTALS
12:13aUNITED RENTALS, INC. : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call and Aud..
BU
01/08UNITED RENTALS INC /DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
01/08UNITED RENTALS : Announces Leadership Succession Plan
BU
2018UNITED RENTALS INC /DE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
2018Deutsche Bank, United Rentals and Twitter surge
AQ
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise On U.S.-China Trade Optimism, But End Well Off S..
DJ
2018UNITED RENTALS : Presents Strategic Vision and 2019 Financial Guidance at Invest..
BU
2018UNITED RENTALS : to Webcast Investor Day Meeting
PU
2018UNITED RENTALS : Four United Rentals Board Members Named as Most Influential Cor..
PU
2018UNITED RENTALS : Four United Rentals Board Members Named as Most Influential Cor..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 941 M
EBIT 2018 2 152 M
Net income 2018 1 194 M
Debt 2018 10 628 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,56
P/E ratio 2019 6,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 9 608 M
Chart UNITED RENTALS
Duration : Period :
United Rentals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED RENTALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 157 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Kneeland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew John Flannery President & Chief Operating Officer
Jenne K. Britell Non-Executive Chairman
Jessica T. Graziano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dale A. Asplund Chief Information Officer & SVP-Business Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED RENTALS15.55%9 608
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 037
CINTAS CORPORATION5.65%18 740
LG CORP--.--%10 978
INTERTEK GROUP5.42%10 223
TELEPERFORMANCE2.94%9 674
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.