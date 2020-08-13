United Rentals : Shares Safety Playbook for Equipment Rentals

Log in
08/13/2020 | 11:38am EDT
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the industry's largest equipment rental provider, has shared nine key protocols at the core of its response to COVID-19. Following the onset of the pandemic, the company acted quickly to implement new measures for the safety of its employees and customers, both inside and outside its branches. The added protocols expand on the company's industry-leading commitment to best safety practices, training and communications.

"Now, more than ever, construction and industrial companies are looking for assurance from partners that business is being conducted in the safest possible way," said Antwan Houston, director of operations preparedness for United Rentals. "In early March, we prioritized the development of guidelines to ensure safe, continuous operations for our internal teams and customers. This playbook has been operationalized companywide, with the flexibility to adapt to a fast-changing environment."

Untied Rentals has detailed the following nine protocols for safe operations implemented in response to COVID-19:


Contactless and Worksite Protocols

Drive-up Service and Designated Drop Zones: United Rentals offers contactless drive-up service that lets customers pick up or drop off equipment in designated areas without going inside the branch.

Last-Touch Disinfecting: United Rentals drivers disinfect commonly-touched surfaces upon delivering equipment at a worksite. This is the second time equipment is disinfected before it is put in the customer's hands (see Pre-Rental Disinfecting below).

Driver Precautions:United Rentals drivers maintain safe social distancing at customer sites and wear a mask when a safe distancing is not possible.

Digital Capabilities:Customers of United Rentals can browse equipment, schedule rentals and designate equipment off-rent from their computer or mobile app for a contactless transactional experience. This enhances safe access to the industry's largest rental fleet of construction, industrial and specialty solutions.

In-Branch Protocols


Pre-Rental Disinfecting:In addition to performing safety and mechanical checks, United Rentals disinfects equipment before each rental, paying particular attention to controls, latches, seat belts and other high-touch surfaces.

Social Distancing:United Rentals personnel maintain safe social distancing at branches and equipment yards, delineated by floor decals.

Plexiglass Counter Barriers:United Rentals branches have installed plexiglass barriers at service counters to provide added protection during in-person transactions.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE):United Rentals requires face coverings where social distancing cannot be achieved, and requires additional PPE as needed. The company provides PPE to its employees and where available, to customers who need it to enter the branch.

Communications:United Rentals has a strong communications infrastructure that delivers consistent safety messaging across its more than 1,160 branches. Protocols are emphasized at daily safety huddles with branch teams. In addition, periodic employee town halls reinforce top-down safety messaging, and constant input from branch and district managers ensure that local conditions are taken into account.

For more information on how United Rentals approaches safety and COVID-19, visit the United Rentals website or watch the company's safety webinars.


About United Rentals


United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,169 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 18,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.13 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

United Rentals Inc. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 15:37:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 368 M - -
Net income 2020 831 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 874 M 12 874 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 62,7%
