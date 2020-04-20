Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Rentals    URI

UNITED RENTALS

(URI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Rentals : to Host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Virtual Format

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) (“URI”) today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from Federal and Connecticut authorities, its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) will now be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual only format.

The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on May 7, 2020 at 9 a.m., Eastern daylight time, as disclosed in URI’s proxy statement for the meeting. Online access to the meeting will begin at 8:50 a.m., Eastern daylight time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

As always, whether or not you plan to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, you are encouraged to vote your shares prior to the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the meeting. If you have already voted, you do not need to vote again.

URI expects to hold future meetings of stockholders in-person, absent extenuating circumstances (including the ongoing impact of COVID-19).

Attending the Virtual Meeting

You can attend the meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/URI2020 and entering the 16-digit control number on the proxy card or notice of availability of proxy materials you previously received. Note that the meeting website will not be active until April 23.

  • If you hold your shares in “street name” (i.e., through an account at a broker or other nominee), please follow your broker’s or nominee’s instructions you previously received to obtain your 16-digit control number.
  • If you are a stockholder of record (i.e., shares are registered in your name with American Stock Transfer & Trust, or AST) and want to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting with full access (i.e., be able to vote or ask a question), you must contact AST via email (proxy@astfinancial.com) to request a control number by April 28.

If you do not have your control number, you may still attend the 2020 Annual Meeting as a guest, but will not have the option to ask questions or vote your shares during the meeting.

A list of URI’s stockholders of record will be available for examination by stockholders on the meeting website during the meeting.

Asking Questions

If you are a stockholder and have a valid control number, you will be able to submit questions live during the meeting by accessing the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/URI2020, typing your question into the “Ask a Question” field, and clicking “Submit.”

Only questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints. If any questions pertinent to meeting matters cannot be answered during the meeting due to time constraints, we will post and answer a representative set of these questions online at https://unitedrentals.com/our-company/investor-relations, under the “Corporate Governance” section. The questions and answers will be available as soon as reasonably practicable after the meeting and will remain available until one week after posting.

Voting Shares at the Virtual Meeting

If you have not voted your shares prior to the meeting, you will be able to vote your shares electronically at the 2020 Annual Meeting by clicking “Vote Here” on the meeting website. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, you are encouraged to vote your shares prior to the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials you previously received.

The proxy materials you previously received may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the meeting. If you have already voted, you do not need to vote again.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. As of December 31, 2019, the company has an integrated network of 1,164 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 19,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.63 billion as of December 31, 2019. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED RENTALS
04:17pUNITED RENTALS : to Host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Virtual Format
BU
04/16UNITED RENTALS : First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Audio Webcast
PU
04/15UNITED RENTALS, INC. : First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Audio Webcast
BU
02/25UNITED RENTALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
02/25UNITED RENTALS : to Present at the Evercore ISI 12th Annual Industrial Conferenc..
BU
02/12UNITED RENTALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12UNITED RENTALS : to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference
BU
02/10UNITED RENTALS : Announces Pricing of Offering of $750 Million of 4.000% Senior ..
BU
02/10UNITED RENTALS : Announces Proposed Offering of $750 Million of Senior Notes due..
BU
01/29UNITED RENTALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 691 M
EBIT 2020 1 625 M
Net income 2020 753 M
Debt 2020 9 760 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 7,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
EV / Sales2021 1,77x
Capitalization 7 782 M
Chart UNITED RENTALS
Duration : Period :
United Rentals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED RENTALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 148,13  $
Last Close Price 105,05  $
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew John Flannery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Kneeland Non-Executive Chairman
Dale A. Asplund Chief Operating Officer
Jessica T. Graziano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel T. Higgins Vice President-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED RENTALS-37.01%7 782
CINTAS CORPORATION-24.13%21 243
TELEPERFORMANCE-9.18%12 613
RENTOKIL INITIAL-3.89%10 050
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-15.26%9 976
EDENRED-20.20%9 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group