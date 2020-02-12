United Rentals : to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced that it will participate in the Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The conference will include a presentation by Matt Flannery, president and chief executive officer and Jessica Graziano, chief financial officer.

The presentation, which is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET, will be available via the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/industrials2020/19205169858.cfm.

The presentation may also be accessed on www.unitedrentals.com, where it will be archived for thirty days.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,164 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 19,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.63 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005888/en/