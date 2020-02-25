Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Rentals    URI

UNITED RENTALS

(URI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Rentals : to Present at the Evercore ISI 12th Annual Industrial Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:34pm EST

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced that it will participate in the Evercore ISI 12th Annual Industrial Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The conference will include a presentation by Matt Flannery, president and chief executive officer and Jessica Graziano, chief financial officer.

The presentation, which is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. ET, will be available via the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/evercore7/uri/.

The presentation may also be accessed on www.unitedrentals.com, where it will be archived for thirty days.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,164 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 19,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.63 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED RENTALS
04:34pUNITED RENTALS : to Present at the Evercore ISI 12th Annual Industrial Conferenc..
BU
02/12UNITED RENTALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12UNITED RENTALS : to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference
BU
02/10UNITED RENTALS : Announces Pricing of Offering of $750 Million of 4.000% Senior ..
BU
02/10UNITED RENTALS : Announces Proposed Offering of $750 Million of Senior Notes due..
BU
01/29UNITED RENTALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
01/29UNITED RENTALS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29UNITED RENTALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
01/29UNITED RENTALS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
01/29UNITED RENTALS : Slide show results
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 597 M
EBIT 2020 2 267 M
Net income 2020 1 270 M
Debt 2020 10 211 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,21x
P/E ratio 2021 7,55x
EV / Sales2020 2,16x
EV / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 10 558 M
Chart UNITED RENTALS
Duration : Period :
United Rentals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED RENTALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 179,50  $
Last Close Price 141,95  $
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew John Flannery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Kneeland Non-Executive Chairman
Dale A. Asplund Chief Operating Officer
Jessica T. Graziano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel T. Higgins Vice President-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED RENTALS-14.88%10 558
CINTAS CORPORATION7.09%29 897
TELEPERFORMANCE8.56%15 040
EDENRED6.59%12 977
RENTOKIL INITIAL10.82%11 947
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-3.11%11 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group