United Security Bancshares : reports 2018 net income of $14.0 million

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Security Bancshares (Nasdaq: UBFO), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. The Company reported consolidated net income of $3,948,000, or $0.23 per basic and diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $1,637,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The Company recognized net income of $14,017,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 62% compared to the net income of $8,640,000 recognized for the year ended December 31, 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.83 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights (at or for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, except where noted) Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased to $9,010,000 compared to $8,096,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, and decreased from $9,236,000 in the preceding quarter.

Net charge-offs totaled $338,000 , compared to net recoveries of $61,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

, compared to net recoveries of for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Capital positions remain strong with a 12.15% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, a 15.15% Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio; a 16.55% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio; and a 17.8% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio.

Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.66%, compared to 0.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") was 14.28%, compared to 6.34% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Total loans, net of unearned fees, decreased to $587,814,000 , compared to $602,390,000 at December 31, 2017. However total loans increased $10,216,000 during the quarter when compared to $577,598,000 reported at September 30, 2018.

Total deposits increased to $805,643,000 , compared to $687,693,000 at December 31, 2017.

The annualized average cost of deposits was 0.37% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and 0.21% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase in the cost of deposits is attributed to increases in rates paid on time deposits and money market accounts. Net interest income after the provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $35,676,000, an increase of $4,500,000, or 14.43%, from $31,176,000 for the same period ended December 31, 2017. The Company's net interest margin increased from 4.27% for the year ended December 31, 2017 to 4.28% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net interest margin in the period-to-period comparison was the result of higher rates on overnight funds and higher loan yields, partially offset by increasing costs of deposits. The yield on loans increased from 5.42% for the year ended December 31, 2017 to 5.57% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net interest income on a year-over-year comparison is the result of higher interest rates on loans and an increase in overnight funds and investment securities, partially offset by increasing cost of deposits. Net interest income after the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 totaled $9,010,000, an increase of $914,000 or 11.29% from the net interest income of $8,096,000 for the same period ended December 31, 2017. Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $4,605,000, reflecting an increase of $299,000 from $4,306,000 in non-interest income reported for the year ended December 31, 2017. Customer service fees, which represent the largest portion of the Company's non-interest income, totaled $3,544,000 and $3,851,000 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The decrease in customer service fees was partially the result of the closure of the Financial Services department and resultant decrease in non-interest income. On a year-over-year comparative basis, non-interest income increased primarily due to a $424,000 loss on the fair value of junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPs") for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to a $882,000 loss for the same period ended December 31, 2017, offset by the decrease in customer service fees. The change in the fair value of TRUPs reflected in non-interest income was caused by fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve. Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 also includes a $171,000 gain recorded on the death benefit proceeds of bank-owned life insurance. On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2016-01, requiring the Company to present separately in other comprehensive income the portion of change in fair value of the TRUPs resulting from a change in the instrument-specific credit risk. In contrast, for the year ended December 31, 2017, the entire change in the fair value of TRUPs of $882,000 was recorded in earnings. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company has recognized a change of $392,000 on the fair value of TRUPs, of which a $424,000 loss was attributed to fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve, and recorded in earnings, and a $32,000 gain was attributed to changes in credit risk and presented in other comprehensive income. Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 totaled $1,665,000, reflecting an increase of $510,000 from the $1,155,000 in non-interest income reported for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase during the period was primarily due to recording a $499,000 gain on the fair value of TRUPs for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to a $194,000 loss for the same period ended 2017. The change in the fair value of TRUPs reflected in non-interest income was primarily caused by fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve. Customer service fees totaled $757,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $954,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The decrease is partially attributed to the closing of the Financial Services department. For the year ended December 31, 2018, non-interest expense totaled $20,932,000, an increase of $1,129,000 compared to $19,803,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. On a year-over-year comparative basis, non-interest expense increased primarily due to increases of $900,000 in salary and employee benefits, $295,000 in OREO expenses, and $184,000 in professional fees, partially offset by a decrease of $61,000 in regulatory fees and a decrease of $84,000 in the loss on a tax credit partnership. The increase in salary and employee benefits is attributed to additional compensation expense related to equity awards. OREO expense for the year ended December 31, 2017 includes a $336,000 gain related to the sale of OREO. The decrease in other non-interest expenses of $299,000 includes a $121,000 recovery of workman's compensation insurance expense. Non-interest expense totaled $5,473,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $213,000 as compared to $5,260,000 reported for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. On a quarter-over-quarter comparative basis, non-interest expense increased primarily due to increases in salary and employee benefits, partially offset by decreases in the net cost of OREO and professional fees. The increase in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to increases in employee salaries and additional compensation expense related to equity awards, partially offset by a reduction in employee incentives. The Company recorded an income tax provision of $5,332,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $7,039,000 for the same period in 2017. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 27.56%, compared to 44.89% for the year ended December 31, 2017. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded a tax provision of $1,254,000, compared to a provision of $2,354,000 for the same period in 2017. Included in the income tax provision for 2017 is $986,000 related to the DTA revaluation as a result of the change in the corporate tax rate. The signing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017, reduced the Company's federal income tax rate from 34% to 21% effective January 2018. In an attempt to remain consistent with prior periods, provided at the end of this Press Release is a reconciliation of Core Net Income, as a non-GAAP measure, to Net Income. This reconciliation continues to exclude Non-Core items such as the Fair Value Adjustment for TRUPs, recovery of provision for credit loss, and gain on sale of other real estate owned (OREO). As such core net income would have been $13,171,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of approximately 32% compared to net income of $9,948,000 for the same period in 2017. Management believes that financial results are more comparative excluding the impact of such non-core items. Balance Sheet Review Total assets increased $127,222,000, or 15.79%, for the year ended December 31, 2018, due primarily to increases of $118,691,000 in overnight funds held at the Federal Reserve. This increase is reflective of the increase of $117,950,000 in deposits during 2018. Loan balances decreased by $13,418,000 during 2018 and investment securities increased by $24,363,000. The Company continues to review multiple loan purchase opportunities, on a flow basis, and executed a $30,000,000 letter of intent to purchase SBA loans during the year. Total deposits increased $117,950,000, or 17.15%, to $805,643,000 during the year ended December 31, 2018. This increase was due to an increase of $114,929,000 in NOW, money market, and savings accounts and an increase of $17,600,000 in time deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $14,579,000 in noninterest bearing deposits. Total money market and savings accounts increased 36.42% to $430,491,000 at December 31, 2018, compared to $315,562,000 at December 31, 2017. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased 4.74% to $292,720,000 at December 31, 2018, compared to $307,299,000 at December 31, 2017. As a result of the net increase, core deposits, which is made up of the balance of noninterest bearing deposits, NOW, money market, savings, and time deposits accounts less than $250,000, increased $100,350,000. Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2018 was $109,240,000, up $7,888,000 from shareholders' equity of $101,352,000 at December 31, 2017. The increase in equity was a result of net earnings for the period, partially offset by cash dividends. The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.11 per share on December 18, 2018. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2019. The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.10 per share on September 25, 2018. The dividend was payable on October 19, 2018, to shareholders of record as of October 9, 2018. The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.09 per share on June 26, 2018. The dividend was payable on July 19, 2018, to shareholders of record as of July 9, 2018. The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.09 per share on March 27, 2018. The dividend was payable on April 19, 2018, to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2018. No assurances can be provided that future dividends will be declared and/or as to the timing of such future dividends, if any. Credit Quality The Company has recorded a recovery of provision for credit losses of $1,764,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to a provision of $24,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net loan recoveries totaled $892,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to net recoveries of $341,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company recorded a recovery of provision for credit loss of $65,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to a provision for credit losses of $48,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The recovery of provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 is the result of improvement in historical loss factors, partially offset by loan charge-offs. Net loan charge-offs totaled $338,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to net loan recoveries of $61,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The Company's allowance for loan loss totaled 1.43% of the loan portfolio at December 31, 2018, compared to 1.54% at December 31, 2017. In determining the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, the judgment of the Company's management is a significant factor. Management considers the allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2018 to be adequate. Non-performing assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructures (TDR), other real estate owned through foreclosure (OREO), and loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased approximately $4,019,000 between December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018 to $21,629,000. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased from 2.19% at December 31, 2017 to 2.32% at December 31, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets is mainly attributed to increases in nonaccrual loans, partially offset by paydowns on restructured loans. Nonaccrual loans increased $6,756,000 between December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018 to $12,052,000. The increase in nonaccrual loans is isolated to one borrower, which is well-secured by real estate collateral. OREO totaled $5,745,000 at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. About United Security Bancshares United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments. For more information, please visit www.unitedsecuritybank.com. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This press release and the accompanying financial tables contain a non-GAAP financial measure (Net Income before Non-Core) within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G. In the accompanying financial tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about the Company's results of operations and/or financial position to both investors and management. The Company provides this non-GAAP financial measure to investors to assist them in performing their analysis of its historical operating results. The non-GAAP financial measure shows the Company's operating results before consideration of certain adjustments and, consequently, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company may calculate this non-GAAP financial measure differently than other companies. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented. Factors that might cause such differences, some of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, (2) changes in interest rates, (3) changes in banking laws or regulations, (4) increased competition in the Company's market, impacting the ability to execute its business plans, (5) loss of key personnel, (6) unanticipated credit losses, (7) earthquakes or other natural disasters impacting the local economy and/or the condition of real estate collateral, (8) the impact of technological changes and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems, and (9) changes in accounting policies or procedures. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. For a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2017, and particularly the section entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Readers should carefully review all disclosures the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. United Security Bancshares





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)





(in thousands)







December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets





Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 28,949



$ 35,237

Due from Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") 191,388



72,697

Cash and cash equivalents 220,337



107,934

Investment securities (at fair value)





Available for sale ("AFS") securities 66,426



41,985

Marketable equity securities 3,659



3,737

Total investment securities 70,085



45,722

Loans 587,933



601,351

Unearned fees and unamortized loan origination (fees) costs, net (119)



1,039

Allowance for credit losses (8,395)



(9,267)

Net loans 579,419



593,123

Premises and equipment - net 9,837



10,165

Accrued interest receivable 8,341



6,526

Other real estate owned 5,745



5,745

Goodwill 4,488



4,488

Deferred tax assets - net 3,174



2,389

Cash surrender value of life insurance 20,244



19,752

Investment in limited partnerships 1,911



1,601

Other assets 9,477



8,391

Total assets $ 933,058



$ 805,836









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits





Non-interest-bearing $ 292,720



$ 307,299

Interest-bearing 512,923



380,394

Total deposits 805,643



687,693









Accrued interest payable 57



44

Other liabilities 7,963



7,017

Junior subordinated debentures (at fair value) 10,155



9,730

Total liabilities 823,818



704,484









Shareholders' Equity





Common stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 16,946,622 at December 31, 2018 and 16,885,615 at December 31, 2017 58,624



57,880

Retained earnings 49,942



44,182

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 674



(710)

Total shareholders' equity 109,240



101,352

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 933,058



$ 805,836

United Security Bancshares







Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)







(in thousands)















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Interest Income:













Interest and fees on loans $ 8,269



$ 8,035



$ 32,383



$ 30,817

Interest on investment securities 337



210



1,146



901

Interest on deposits in FRB 1,215



349



3,086



1,207

Interest on deposits in other banks —



1



—



5

Total interest income 9,821



8,595



36,615



32,930

























Interest Expense:





















Interest on deposits 762



370



2,278



1,426

Interest on other borrowed funds 114



81



425



304

Total interest expense 876



451



2,703



1,730

Net Interest Income 8,945



8,144



33,912



31,200

(Recovery of Provision) Provision for Credit Losses (65)



48



(1,764)



24

Net Interest Income after (Recovery of Provision) Provision for Credit Losses 9,010



8,096



35,676



31,176

























Noninterest Income:





















Customer service fees 757



954



3,544



3,851

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 131



133



520



534

Gain (loss) on fair value of marketable equity securities 35



—



(78)



—

Gain on proceeds from bank-owned life insurance —



—



171



—

Gain (loss) on fair value of junior subordinated debentures 499



(194)



(424)



(882)

Gain on sale of investment in limited partnership —



—



—



3

Gain on sale of assets —



73



29



73

Other 243



189



843



727

Total noninterest income 1,665



1,155



4,605



4,306

























Noninterest Expense:





















Salaries and employee benefits 2,924



2,672



11,721



10,821

Occupancy expense 1,116



1,110



4,372



4,254

Data processing 67



38



171



119

Professional fees 482



521



1,617



1,433

Regulatory assessments 82



78



330



391

Director fees 82



74



321



289

Correspondent bank service charges 14



16



63



71

Loss (gain) on California tax credit partnership 11



(9)



25



109

Net cost (gain) on operation and sale of OREO 16



107



145



(150)

Other 679



653



2,167



2,466

Total noninterest expense 5,473



5,260



20,932



19,803

























Income Before Provision for Taxes 5,202



3,991



19,349



15,679

Provision for Taxes on Income 1,254



2,354



5,332



7,039

Net Income $ 3,948



$ 1,637



$ 14,017



$ 8,640

















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.23



$ 0.10



$ 0.83



$ 0.51

Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.23



$ 0.10



$ 0.83



$ 0.51

Weighted average basic shares for EPS 16,907,202



16,885,615



16,899,690



16,885,587

Weighted average diluted shares for EPS 16,963,797



16,906,665



16,938,772



16,904,915

United Security Bancshares





















Average Balances and Rates (unaudited)





(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Average Balances:













Loans (1) $ 577,985



$ 580,981



$ 581,221



$ 569,079

Investment securities – taxable 65,317



47,258



54,838



52,513

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks —



620



—



644

Interest-bearing deposits in FRB 217,424



109,099



157,222



108,218

Total interest-earning assets 860,726



737,958



793,281



730,454

Allowance for credit losses (8,919)



(9,215)



(9,118)



(9,067)

Cash and due from banks 29,365



24,694



27,605



22,225

Other real estate owned 5,745



5,746



5,745



5,998

Other non-earning assets 57,950



62,927



55,321



54,520

Total average assets $ 944,867



$ 822,110



$ 872,834



$ 804,130

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 510,891



$ 397,340



$ 450,012



$ 398,554

Junior subordinated debentures 10,438



9,499



9,922



9,211

Total interest-bearing liabilities 521,329



406,839



459,934



407,765

Non-interest-bearing deposits 306,814



305,806



300,698



289,334

Other liabilities 7,027



7,028



6,253



6,871

Total liabilities 835,170



719,673



766,885



703,970

Total equity 109,697



102,437



105,949



100,160

Total liabilities and equity $ 944,867



$ 822,110



$ 872,834



$ 804,130

















Average Rates:













Loans (1) 5.68 %

5.49 %

5.57 %

5.42 % Investment securities- taxable 2.05 %

1.76 %

2.09 %

1.72 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks — %

0.64 %

— %

0.78 % Interest-bearing deposits in FRB 2.22 %

1.27 %

1.96 %

1.12 % Earning assets 4.53 %

4.62 %

4.62 %

4.51 % Interest bearing deposits 0.59 %

0.37 %

0.51 %

0.36 % Junior subordinated debentures 4.33 %

3.38 %

4.28 %

3.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.67 %

0.44 %

0.59 %

0.42 % Net interest margin 4.13 %

4.38 %

4.28 %

4.27 %



(1) Loan amounts include nonaccrual loans, but the related interest income has been included only if collected for the period prior to the loan being placed on a nonaccrual basis. United Security Bancshares















Condensed - Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)











(in thousands)



December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,337



$ 207,300



$ 191,128



$ 165,347



$ 107,934

Investment securities 70,085



65,727



60,383



43,006



45,722

Loans 587,814



577,598



574,351



596,850



602,390

Allowance for credit losses (8,395)



(8,798)



(8,425)



(9,116)



(9,267)

Net loans 579,419



568,800



565,926



587,734



593,123

Other assets 63,217



62,201



62,031



58,717



59,057

Total assets $ 933,058



$ 904,028



$ 879,468



$ 854,804



$ 805,836





















Non-interest-bearing $ 292,720



$ 315,213



$ 281,686



$ 319,438



$ 307,299

Interest-bearing 512,923



463,670



475,277



415,178



380,394

Total deposits 805,643



778,883



756,963



734,616



687,693

Other liabilities 18,175



18,099



17,289



16,679



16,791

Total liabilities 823,818



796,982



774,252



751,295



704,484

Total shareholder's equity 109,240



107,046



105,216



103,509



101,352

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 933,058



$ 904,028



$ 879,468



$ 854,804



$ 805,836

United Security Bancshares













Condensed - Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)







(in thousands) For the Quarters Ended:

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Total interest income $ 9,821



$ 9,554



$ 8,437



$ 8,803



$ 8,595

Total interest expense 876



691



659



477



451

Net interest income 8,945



8,863



7,778



8,326



8,144

(Recovery of Provision) Provision for Credit Losses (65)



(373)



(1,136)



(189)



48

Net Interest Income after (Recovery of Provision) Provision for Credit Losses 9,010



9,236



8,914



8,515



8,096





















Total non-interest income 1,665



849



1,170



923



1,155

Total non-interest expense 5,473



5,143



5,318



5,000



5,260

Income Before Provision for Taxes 5,202



4,942



4,766



4,438



3,991

Provision for Taxes on Income 1,254



1,424



1,373



1,280



2,354

Net Income $ 3,948



$ 3,518



$ 3,393



$ 3,158



$ 1,637

United Security Bancshares





Nonperforming Assets (unaudited)





(dollars in thousands)







December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Commercial and industrial $ —



$ 212

Real estate - mortgage 389



742

RE construction & development 11,663



4,342

Total nonaccrual loans $ 12,052



$ 5,296









Loans past due 90 days and still accruing —



485

Restructured loans 3,832



6,084

Total nonperforming loans $ 15,884



$ 11,865

Other real estate owned 5,745



5,745

Total nonperforming assets $ 21,629



$ 17,610









Nonperforming assets to total gross loans 3.68 %

2.92 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 2.32 %

2.19 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 52.85 %

78.10 % United Security Bancshares













Selected Financial Data (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Return on average assets 1.66 %

0.79 %

1.61 %

1.07 % Return on average equity 14.28 %

6.34 %

13.23 %

8.63 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.23 %

(0.04) %

(0.15) %

(0.06) %

















December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017







Shares outstanding - period end 16,946,622



16,885,615









Book value per share $6.45



$6.00









Efficiency ratio (1) 53.55 %

54.94 %







Total impaired loans $18,684



$14,790









Net loan to deposit ratio 71.92 %

86.25 %







Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.43 %

1.54 %







Total capital to risk weighted assets













Company 17.80 %

17.54 %







Bank 17.70 %

17.31 %







Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets













Company 16.55 %

16.29 %







Bank 16.45 %

16.06 %







Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets













Company 15.15 %

14.81 %







Bank 16.45 %

16.06 %







Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets (leverage)













Company 12.15 %

13.01 %







Bank 12.16 %

12.90 %











(1) Efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense minus net cost on operation of OREO divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus total noninterest income minus loss on fair value of TRUPs. United Security Bancshares















Net Income before Non-Core Reconciliation















Non-GAAP Information (dollars in thousands)















(unaudited)



















Twelve Months Ended December 31,











2018

2017

Change $

Change % Net income

$ 14,017



$ 8,640



$ 5,377



62.23 %

















TRUPs (1) fair value adjustment loss pretax

(424)



(882)









Reversal of provision for credit losses (2)

1,615



—









Gain on sale of other real estate owned (OREO) (3)

—



336













1,191



(546)



























Income tax effect (29% in 2018, 41% in 2017)

345



(224)









Non-core items net of taxes

846



(322)



























Effect of DTA revaluation (4)

—



986



























Non-GAAP core net income

$ 13,171



$ 9,948



$ 3,223



32.40 %



(1) TRUPs Fair Value Adjustment is not part of Core Income and depending upon market rates, can "add to" or "subtract from" Core Income and mask Non-GAAP Core Income change. The adoption of ASU 2016-01 on January 1, 2018, requires the Company to present separately in other comprehensive income the portion of change in fair value of the TRUPs resulting from a change in the instrument-specific credit risk. In 2018, the Company recognized a change of $392,000 on the fair value of the TRUPs, of which a $424,000 loss was attributed to fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve, and recorded in earnings, and a $32,000 gain was attributed to changes in credit risk and presented in other comprehensive income. Prior to 2018, the entire change in fair value of TRUPs was recorded in earnings.



(2) A reversal of provision for credit losses is not part of Non-GAAP Core Income. This reversal from the allowance for credit losses was in excess of the required reserve. The recovery of provision for credit losses for $1,764,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, within the Consolidated Statements of Income, includes this reversal of provision for credit losses of $1,615,000 and a net recovery of provision for overdrafts and unfunded loan commitments of $149,000.



(3) Gain on sale of Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) is not part of Core Income.



(4) This write-down is the result of the change in the corporate tax rate effective December 31, 2017 and is not part of Core Income. View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-security-bancshares-reports-2018-net-income-of-14-0-million-300783333.html SOURCE United Security Bancshares

