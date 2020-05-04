Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  United States Antimony Corporation    UAMY

UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORPORATION

(UAMY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United States Antimony : USAC reports progress on the gold and silver Los Juarez leach plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 08:14am EDT

May 4, 2020. Thompson Falls, Montana. United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", NYSE American "UAMY) reported progress on the gold and silver leach plant in Guanajuato, Mexico for the Los Juarez property. To date 16 test leaches have been completed in the startup process. To get the mill to its current capacity of 100 metric tons per day, a thickener is being constructed on site to control the pulp density, and one additional leach tank will be built on site.

April production for USAC is as follows:

Product

April 2020 sales

Antimony pounds

102,820

Zeolite short tons

1,129

The average April Rotterdam price of antimony metal was $5,936.84 per metric ton or $2.693 per pound. USAC's April average sales price per pound of antimony contained was $3.926 per pound. This marks a major advantage.

CEO John Lawrence said "The construction of the plant should be finished this quarter, and gold and silver will be shipped to Montana. The shakedown of the cyanide plant at Puerto Blanco has progressed as expected, and we look forward to becoming a gold and silver mining company."

Disclaimer

United States Antimony Corporation published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 12:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED STATES ANTIMONY COR
08:14aUNITED STATES ANTIMONY : USAC reports progress on the gold and silver Los Juarez..
PU
04/14UNITED STATES ANTIMONY : Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Operati..
AQ
03/02UNITED STATES ANTIMONY : USAC reports successful start up of Los Juarez gold and..
PU
01/30UNITED STATES ANTIMONY : Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by ind..
PU
01/06UNITED STATES ANTIMONY : USAC reports on Los Juarez gold and silver plant
PU
2019UNITED STATES ANTIMONY : USAC reports on Los Juarez gold and silver and antimony..
PU
2019UNITED STATES ANTIMONY : Quarterly report
PU
2019UNITED STATES ANTIMONY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Oper..
AQ
2019UNITED STATES ANTIMONY : USAC announces rail service for zeolite delivery and te..
PU
2019UNITED STATES ANTIMONY : USAC announces trisulfide project and progress on the L..
PU
More news
Chart UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Antimony Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Lawrence Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lyle Parks Chief Financial Officer
Russell C. Lawrence Director & Second Vice President
Hartmut W. Baitis Independent Director
Jeffrey Dyer Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORPORATION-9.09%38
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-11.06%42 995
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-25.24%24 552
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-35.52%12 284
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.3.54%9 894
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.36%6 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group