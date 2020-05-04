United States Antimony : USAC reports progress on the gold and silver Los Juarez leach plant

May 4, 2020. Thompson Falls, Montana. United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", NYSE American "UAMY) reported progress on the gold and silver leach plant in Guanajuato, Mexico for the Los Juarez property. To date 16 test leaches have been completed in the startup process. To get the mill to its current capacity of 100 metric tons per day, a thickener is being constructed on site to control the pulp density, and one additional leach tank will be built on site.

April production for USAC is as follows:

Product April 2020 sales Antimony pounds 102,820 Zeolite short tons 1,129

The average April Rotterdam price of antimony metal was $5,936.84 per metric ton or $2.693 per pound. USAC's April average sales price per pound of antimony contained was $3.926 per pound. This marks a major advantage.

CEO John Lawrence said "The construction of the plant should be finished this quarter, and gold and silver will be shipped to Montana. The shakedown of the cyanide plant at Puerto Blanco has progressed as expected, and we look forward to becoming a gold and silver mining company."