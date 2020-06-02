United States Antimony : USAC reports progress on trisulfide and the gold and silver production

print thisnewsletter

UNITED STATES ANTIMONY REPORTS PROGRESS ON TRISULFIDE AND THE GOLD AND SILVER PRODUCTION

June 1, 2020. Thompson Falls, Montana. United States Antimony Corporation ('USAC', NYSE American 'UAMY) reported a thickener circuit is being constructed on site at the Puerto Blanco mill in Guanajuato, Mexico to increase the production rate and control the pulp density of ore to be processed. During this time, the Company is working to complete the six samples for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) of the Department of Defense. This involves mining and milling that should be done prior to the completion of the thickener. The samples will be used to determine whether USAC can consistently meet the military specification for antimony trisulfide. Mil spec trisulfide commands a higher price than non-spec product.

Flotation of stibnite to make antimony trisulfide for center fired ordnance

May production for USAC is as follows:

Product May 2020 sales Antimony pounds 108,969 Zeolite short tons 1,129

The average April Rotterdam price of antimony metal was $5,757.94 per metric ton or $2.598 per pound. USAC's May average sales price per pound of antimony contained was $3.112 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said 'The trisulfide that has been produced looks good, and the team is anxious to continue on the cyanide leach of the gold and silver Los Juarez ore now that they will have a thickener.'

UNITED STATES ANTIMONY REPORTS PROGRESS ON THE GOLD AND SILVER LOS JUAREZ LEACH PLANT

May 4, 2020. Thompson Falls, Montana. United States Antimony Corporation ('USAC', NYSE American 'UAMY) reported progress on the gold and silver leach plant in Guanajuato, Mexico for the Los Juarez property. To date 16 test leaches have been completed in the startup process. To get the mill to its current capacity of 100 metric tons per day, a thickener is being constructed on site to control the pulp density, and one additional leach tank will be built on site.

April production for USAC is as follows:

Product April 2020 sales Antimony pounds 102,820 Zeolite short tons 1,129

The average April Rotterdam price of antimony metal was $5,936.84 per metric ton or $2.693 per pound. USAC's April average sales price per pound of antimony contained was $3.926 per pound. This marks a major advantage.

CEO John Lawrence said 'The construction of the plant should be finished this quarter, and gold and silver will be shipped to Montana. The shakedown of the cyanide plant at Puerto Blanco has progressed as expected, and we look forward to becoming a gold and silver mining company.'

UNITED STATES ANTIMONY REPORTS PRODUCTION FOR MARCH 2020

April 6, 2020. Thompson Falls, Montana. United States Antimony Corporation ('USAC', NYSE American 'UAMY) reported March production for USAC as follows:

Product March 2020 sales Antimony pounds 101,326 Zeolite short tons 1,050

The average March Rotterdam price of antimony metal was $6,321.00 per metric ton or $2.87 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said 'The initial trials of the cyanide leach circuit for Los Juarez have been a success.

UNITED STATES ANTIMONY REPORTS THE SUCCESSFUL START UP OF LOS JUAREZ GOLD AND SILVER PRODUCTION

HIGHLIGHTS

1.The initial cyanide leach recoveries of the Los Juarez gold and silver have been successful.

2.Minor changes in the cyanide circuit have been made and will further enhance recoveries.

3.The overall Los Juarez recovery involves utilizing caustic and cyanide leach circuits.

4.The startup and use of the cyanide leach could result in gold values that are greater than the global average ore grades. More production this year will verify final global estimates.

March 2, 2020. Thompson Falls, Montana. United States Antimony Corporation ('USAC', NYSE American 'UAMY) reported that the initial production recoveries of the Los Juarez gold and silver cyanide leach plant are successful

USAC began exploration, development, mining and milling of the Los Juarez deposit in 2006. Detailed mapping and sampling delineated jasperoid silica-rich mineralized pipes over an east-west strike length of 3.5 kilometers with a maximum width of 1 kilometer.

After years of metallurgical work, permitting, and construction, the Company has established the following processes to maximize recovery:

LOS JUAREZ MINE

Preliminary exploration indicates that it is a deep-seated silica- rich jasperoid with the following globalassays and inferred recovered grades: Metal Assay Recovery Recovered Value Value /mt Gold 0.035 opmt 90% 0.0315 oz $1,600/oz $49.60 Silver 3.27 opmt 85% 2.7795 oz $18.00/oz $49.86 Antimony 0.652% 70% 10.06 # $3.15/# $31.69 Total $131.15

Global assay results and exhaustive metallurgical work have indicated a ratio of approximately1 ounce of gold to 90 to 130 ounces of silver. The bulk of the gold appears to be not homogenous or recoverable by flotation. The problem is that the gold may be coarse, not liberated from the gangue, or associated with oxide minerals that are not amenable to flotation. Accordingly, the gold may be of a higher grade. The variation in gold grades is illustrated in the following shallow drill holes:

Hole Interval meters Gold opt Gold g/t Silver opt Silver g/t Antimony % LJ8 1.5-3 0.268 8.33 6.17 191.89 0.280 LJ8 3-4.5 0.712 22.14 7.75 241.03 0.235 SJ23 0-1 0.010 0.31 10.5 326.6 1.19 SJ31 0-.8 <0.002 <0.06 14.5 451.0 0.853 SJ36 0-1 <0.002 <0.06 6.88 214.0 0.571 SJ38 0-1 <0.002 <0.06 4.02 125.0 0.445 SJ51 0-1.2 0.168 5.225 2.46 76.5 0.0930 SJ54 0-1 0.448 13.93 3.52 109.5 0.106 SJ54 1-2 0.186 5.785 2.41 74.95 0.0681 SJ54A 1-2 0.174 5.411 1.90 55.1 0.0856 SJ54B 0-1 0.812 25.253 2.06 64.1 0.9068 SJ54B 1-2 0.650 20.215 2.35 73.09 0.0800 SJ54C 0-1 0.276 8.639 0.844 26.25 0.1130 SJ54C 1-2 0.476 14.804 2.40 74.64 0.0985 SJ54D 0-1 0.236 7.340 0.706 21.96 0.0788 SJ54E 0-1 0.182 5.660 0.218 6.78 0.0415 SJ54G 0-1 0.326 10.139 0.438 13.62 0.107 SJ56 0-1 0.500 15.55 3.73 116.0 0.274 SJ56 1-2 0.436 13.560 3.89 120.98 0.256 SJ56A 1-2 0.110 3.421 3.78 117.6 0.0811 SJ56D 0-1 0.176 5.474 0.94 29.2 0.126

FLOTATION MILL

The recovery of precious metals in the flotation concentrate was poor. The typical gold recovery was less than 25%, and the silver recovery was less than 70%. Antimony recoveries have generally been less than70%, but they are expected to increase when mining is below the surface oxidized zone. Since the silver is associated with the antimony, the silver flotation recovery is also expected to increase with depth.

FLOTATION MILL CONCENTRATES AND CAUSTIC LEACH

Generally only 30% to 40% of the gold and silver was recovered from the flotation mill concentrates by the USAC proprietary smelting process. This problem was solved by leaching the antimony out of the concentrates with a caustic leach and resulted in nearly a 100% recovery of gold and silver from the concentrates.

FLOTATION MILL TAILINGS AND CYANIDE LEACH

The flotation tailings that contained up to 75% of the gold and 30 to 40% of the silver are taken to a carbon in cyanide leach circuit (CIL). Some seven leaches have been completed. The gold recoveries have been in the 86% range, and the silver recoveries have been lower. Overall recoveries of gold and silver are being enhanced by circuit modifications to achieve a gold recovery of 90% or better and a silver recovery to 85%.

REFINING

The precious metals are concentrated in the Montana refinery and sold in the United States.

ANTIMONY & ZEOLITE

Production during the month of February was as follows:

Product February 2020 sales Antimony pounds 114,428 Zeolite short tons 942

From the middle of January 2020, the Rotterdam price of antimony increased from $5,700.00 per metric ton or $2.585 per pound, to $6,400.00 per metric ton or $2.903 per pound. This is an increase of $0.318 per pound which should impact our sales in the future. . Antimony prices have climbed in the past several weeks due to production curtailments and supply restrictions related to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in China. The Company has been approached by several customers seeking new and diversified supplies of antimony products.

CEO John Lawrence said 'The initial trials of the cyanide leach circuit for Los Juarez have been a success. We intend to have further details on estimated grades as production is ramped up. Proceeds from the 100 ton per day pilot will be used to complete the installation of the 400 ton per day mill.'

U. S. ANTIMONY HAS STARTED PRODUCTION AT LOS JUAREZ GOLD AND SILVER PLANT

February 3, 2020. Thompson Falls, Montana. United States Antimony Corporation ('USAC', NYSE American 'UAMY) reported that pilot phase production of the Mexican Los Juarez gold, silver, and antimony deposit through the cyanide leach plant has commenced.

Following is the progress:

1. The crushing circuit and flotation mill have been run and are in good operating condition.

2. The transfer of the flotation tailings to the cyanide leach plant has been successful.

3. The primary conditioning tank in the leach plant has been replaced with direct piping to the leach tanks to cut costs and expedite leaches.

4. Fire laboratory equipment, an atomic adsorption spectrophotometer, ventilation fans, a silicon carbide tilt and pour furnace for reducing production to dore bars has been installed, baghouse and other equipment has been installed and is operational



Puerto Blanco laboratory

5. Four technicians have been trained to assay and adjust operating parameters.



Atomic adsorption spectrophotometer

John 'Gus' Gustavsen training technicians



Charging cupels for assay of silver and gold

6. Two production leaches have been run, and we are awaiting third party assays for disclosure.





Leach tank with cyanide to dissolve silver and gold in progress

Estimated sales during January 20 are as follows:

Product January 2020 Antimony pounds 122,676 BRZ zeolite tons 734

The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during December 2019 was $5,845.83 per metric ton or $2.65 per pound. A major BRZ zeolite customer that has not purchased for several months is now buying product again after building a new plant. Seasonal sales of BRZ zeolite for pool and spa applications are picking up.

CEO John Lawrence said 'The beginning of gold and silver production for USAC is excellent at a time when most non-ferrous metal prices are challenged. The cash flow from the precious metals will supplement the BRZ zeolite and antimony production.'

U. S. ANTIMONY REPORTS ON LOS JUAREZ GOLD AND SILVER PLANT

HIGHLIGHTS: The Puerto Blanco mill for the Los Juarez gold, silver, and antimony deposit will start production testing during January 2020.

January 6, 2020. Thompson Falls, Montana. United States Antimony Corporation ('USAC', NYSE American 'UAMY) reported that production testing of the cyanide leach circuit at the Puerto Blanco mill in Guanajuato has begun. Security and transportation measures are being implemented.

The Los Juarez mineralization is disseminated in jasperoid pipes that are present over a strike length of 3.5 kilometers, up to 1 kilometer in width, and are believed to be continuous below 400 meters. The jasperoid is recognized visually, but the grade of the gold and silver are speculative and are best determined by milling. The antimony mineralization is visually recognized and generally is a signature of the precious metals. A global assay based on shallow drilling, sampling, and mill testing is 0.035 ounces of gold, 3.27 ounces of silver per metric ton and 0.65% antimony. The gold equivalent of the values is 2.6 grams. Sampling of different areas has disclosed gold greater than one ounce and silver up to 47 ounces per metric ton, and antimony up to 10%. The deposit is bulk mineable by open pit methods for years, and the grade is excellent for an open pit.

Los Juarez Mina Grande pit jasperoid mineralization

Estimated sales during 2018 and 2019 are as follows:

Product 2018 2019 % change Antimony pounds 1,486,120 1,602,102 +7.8 BRZ zeolite tons 14,321 13,728 -4.2 Gold ounces 69 48.35 -29.9 Silver ounces 18,278 12,077 -33.9

The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during December 2019 was $6,027.12 per metric ton or $2.818 per pound.



CEO John Lawrence said 'We are excited that after years of permitting, metallurgical research, exploration, mining, building a flotation mill that the final phase using cyanide leaching to recover the gold and silver lost in the flotation process by is being verified.'



U. S. ANTIMONY REPORTS ON LOS JUAREZ GOLD AND SILVER PLANT AND ANTIMONY TRISULFIDE

HIGHLIGHTS

1. The Puerto Blanco mill for the Los Juarez gold, silver, and antimony deposit could be ready for cyanide leach testing by the end of December

2. Initial Grant payments from the Defense Logistics Agency have been received for the production of samples to be tested by the U.S. Army for use in primers for center-fired ordnance.

December 2, 2019. Thompson Falls, Montana. United States Antimony Corporation ('USAC', NYSE American 'UAMY) reported that hydraulic, mechanical, and electrical testing of the Puerto Blanco mill in Guanajuato has been successfully completed. The laboratory is nearing completion, and reagents are being ordered to start the leach testing of gold and silver. John Gustavsen from Montana and Heriberto Torres are heading up the pilot project.

Puerto Blanco Mill in Guanajuato, Mexico. The square pond on the left is the leach pond. The pond to the right is the flotation pond. Each pond is approximately 5 acres. The crusher, flotation mill, and leach plant are at the lower right of the flotation pond. USAC owns land to the lower right of the facility for future expansion.

USAC is currently testing sulfide antimony ore from Mexico for impurities and flotation recovery, preparing the flotation mill at Guanajuato which will also be used for milling the ore, and preparing furnace equipment in Montana to produce block antimony trisulfide for testing by the U.S. Army at Picatinny, New Jersey.

Estimated sales during November 2019 are as follows:

Item November 2019 Antimony pounds 127,501 BRZ zeolite tons 925

The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during November 2019 was $6,212.794 per metric ton or $2.818 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said 'Leach testing could be ready at Puerto Blanco by the end of December 2019, and it will also involve the processing of flotation concentrates at Madero. Typical shake down changes, transportation logistics, and a review of costs per ton of ore processed are anticipated. '

