United States Cellular Corp

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP

(USM)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

U.S. Cellular : Announces New Device Protection Program

03/05/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Full-service, customer-experience focused wireless carrier selects Asurion

U.S. Cellular announced today that it has selected Asurion to be its new device protection provider effective January 1, 2020.

Working with Asurion, U.S. Cellular will provide valuable features to the device protection plans, including local and on-demand repair options and continue providing competitive pricing for customers. Asurion’s industry leadership and innovation will expedite introduction of customer centric solutions for U.S. Cellular subscribers.

“Asurion was selected for many reasons and we are particularly excited about their ability to fulfill claims on weekends, late shipping cutoff times, same-unit-repair and a robust product roadmap,” said Jay Ellison, U.S. Cellular chief operating officer.

“Asurion has admired U.S. Cellular’s low churn so we are particularly excited to have earned their confidence. Both of our companies have a passion for continually innovating and providing outstanding service to customers,” said Tony Detter, Asurion chief executive officer.

U.S. Cellular strives to deliver the best customer experience and protect their valuable devices.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellularTwitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About Asurion

Asurion, the world’s largest provider of device protections services and premium tech support, helps more than 300 million people around the world. We create innovative solutions that help keep consumers connected, from comprehensive device protection to tech support that redefines expertise. Partnering with leading companies in the mobile, telecommunications, broadband, satellite and consumer electronics categories, Asurion’s 19,000 employees deliver a seamless, award-winning customer experience, anticipating their needs and providing tailored services reachable within one touch.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 129 M
EBIT 2019 87,6 M
Net income 2019 190 M
Debt 2019 914 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,23
P/E ratio 2020 37,28
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 4 064 M
Chart UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP
Duration : Period :
United States Cellular Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES CELLULAR COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,2 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth R. Meyers President, CEO & Director
LeRoy T. Carlson Chairman
Jay M. Ellison Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven T. Campbell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Executive VP-Finance
Michael S. Irizarry CTO-Engineering & Information Services, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP-9.39%4 064
AT&T7.99%224 511
CHINA MOBILE LTD.9.67%219 085
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP52.39%102 512
NTT DOCOMO INC6.15%76 340
T-MOBILE US12.64%61 505
