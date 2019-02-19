U.S. Cellular : Announces The Future of Good 16 Under 16 Recipients
02/19/2019 | 10:31am EST
Wireless Carrier Awards $160,000 to Support 16 Youth Initiatives
Impacting Communities Across the Country
Through The
Future of Good program, U.S. Cellular has selected 16 young
humanitarians under 16 for the inspirational acts of good they do in
their communities. Representing many types of service, these 16 youths
were selected out of hundreds of nominations from across the country as
those who are making an important impact on the community around them
and connecting to the good in all of us with the help of wireless
technology. As a selected 16 youth, each willreceive $10,000 to
further their cause.
“It is so inspiring to hear the stories of ‘good’ that poured in from
around the country as a part of this program,” said Grant Leech, vice
president of brand marketing at U.S. Cellular. “We’re in the fourth year
of this program, and it’s an honor to champion and invest in these young
people who are doing so much good, and who are setting an example for
everyone to get involved in their communities.”
In addition to the financial contribution to each young humanitarian’s
cause, winners will get the chance to talk to six-time Dancing with the
Stars champion and World of Dance judge, Derek Hough, about what they’re
doing to make a positive impact and get tips on how to continue to build
their cause. The mentoring session will take place in early March, when
Hough will hear from the young humanitarians and share his passion for
doing good in his community through service.
Read about The Future of Good 16 Under 16 recipients below and visit TheFutureofGood.com
to be inspired by their full stories:
Aela (age 14) in Portland, Maine: Aela is an activist who's
built a team of student leaders to create an entirely student-led
conference focusing on sexual assault prevention in her community and
the state of Maine.
Alexa (age 15) in Newport, Tenn.: After her great grandfather
was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Alexa decided she wanted to make a
difference. In just a few short years, Alexa has helped raise
awareness for the disease and $60,000 for Alzheimer’s research.
Audrey (age 14) in Iowa Falls, Iowa: In 2017, Audrey became
involved with the creation of a youth center focused on providing a
safe environment for students to explore interests and discover their
purpose. Audrey helped with the building remodel, from painting to
building furniture to scrubbing floors and now helps lead activities
with students.
Blakely (age 15) in Brunswick, Maine: For the past eight years,
Blakely has volunteered over 1,800 hours at her local animal shelter.
As a certified foster cat caregiver and adoption ambassador, she has
cared for over 100 shelter rescue cats in her home, while managing
social media accounts to help find them forever homes.
Caroline (age 13) in Oakland, Md.: Caroline's volunteer work
uses technology to improve literacy in her community. She helped to
connect a non-profit offering free functional reading instruction to
children and adults with a user-friendly software platform.
Cayden (age 8) in Beloit, Wis.: Cayden was diagnosed with
Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura at the age of six and has since raised
over $23,000 for the Platelet Disorder Support Association through his
annual 5K walk and fundraising efforts.
Elise (age 13) in Hutchinson, Kan.: When Elise learned about
the impact Hurricane Maria had on Puerto Rico, she decided to help.
She organized an initiative at her middle school in Reno County called Puerto
Reno to raise funds and awareness. After meeting their goal of
$200, Elise sent the funds to a nonprofit to help purchase school
supplies for 40 disadvantaged youth in Puerto Rico.
Elliot Perry (age 7) in Bedford, N.H.: When Elliot was born
prematurely, he was given an 18% chance of survival. His next 121 days
at his local hospital is why Elliot is still here today. Elliot has
given back by raising $100,000 for the hospital.
Emersyn (age 12) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Emersyn was diagnosed
with scoliosis when she was very young. Her stay at her local hospital
during spine surgery inspired her to help scoliosis patients feel
comfortable while they underwent surgery by providing them with care
baskets.
Grace (age 13) in Ames, Iowa: After a brief stint in the
hospital at 10 years old, Grace decided to start raising money for
kids whose stay wasn’t as short. From hot chocolate and lemonade
stands to an annual hospital toy drive, and eventually creating the
Amazing Grace Lemonade Race in 2017, Grace has raised over $40,000 for
the hospital.
Izabella (age 15) in Holstein, Neb.: Izabella was diagnosed
with Pineoblastoma brain cancer in 2016. During her treatment,
Izabella's family received help from multiple organizations and now
Izabella wants to give back. To raise awareness for her cause, she
speaks at fundraising events, camps, and on TV and radio stations to
advocate funding research into pediatric cancer and for organizations
that assist families during their time of need.
Kayden (age 11) in Lewiston, Maine: Kayden started Kaydenz
Kitchen Food Pantry to help community members in need. Recently,
however, a fire ripped through their space, but Kayden continues to
rebuild to help make her community a better place.
Kendal (age 13) in Memphis, Mo.: Kendal was recently inspired
to start a lending library and went through city legislation to build
one in her city park. Available to everyone, the library's rule is to
take a book if you need one, and to leave one if you have extras.
Lainie (age 15) in Shelbina, Mo.: To spread awareness about the
human trafficking epidemic, Lainie is working toward getting a bill
passed in Missouri requiring public schools to display posters warning
teenagers of the signs of human trafficking. She is working with
several political officials to drive for a law to be passed.
Madison (age 13) in Bellevue, Neb.: At seven years old, Madison
sold her Halloween candy to raise funds for her local food pantry.
Since then, Madison has continued fundraising in her community,
raising over $6,000 in six years to support local causes.
Olivia (age 11) in Milo, Iowa: Olivia not only volunteers for
her local food pantry and senior citizens home, but she also
fundraises to assist those in Iowa who have Autism. She's sponsored a
program allowing autistic kids and their families to enjoy a private
pool party at the public pool, raised $800 by helping to construct a
quilt that she raffled off, and inspired over $2,700 in donations from
local businesses.
