U.S. Cellular : Celebrates National Volunteer Month with $1 Million Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

0
04/03/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Wireless Carrier Invests in Future Leaders by Supporting K-12 STEM Educational Opportunities

U.S. Cellular announced a $1 million donation to the Boys & Girls Club to provide K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational opportunities to youth for the fifth consecutive year. With a particular focus on STEM programming and learning, U.S. Cellular’s charitable efforts have funded more than 50 Boys & Girls Clubs afterschool and academic enrichment programs for the last five years.

“Creating bonds and building connections is something that is continuously at the forefront of U.S. Cellular’s educational outreach efforts,” said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president for U.S. Cellular. “Continuing our work with Boys & Girls Club is an absolute honor. Nothing is more fruitful than seeing local youth apply real-world concepts from STEM projects and other educational tools that the clubs provide.”

In addition to the Boys & Girls Club, U.S. Cellular has also donated $300,000 to JASON Learning, a STEM curriculum dedicated to helping students learn how to become better “scientific thinkers” in their future careers.

During the company’s fifth annual “Month of Giving,” U.S. Cellular associates will celebrate National Volunteer Month in April by taking part in a variety of volunteer opportunities. Employees will help youth learn more about STEM-focused careers and professions through hands-on sessions and demonstrations. With the help of JASON Learning, the company will also look to motivate students to gain a better understanding of how technology can help create solutions to improve their communities.

U.S. Cellular has a longstanding commitment to the community and education. The company has contributed more than $14.5 million to K-12 education since 2009. In 2018, U.S. Cellular associates volunteered at more than 200 events and are committed to volunteering 35,000 hours in its local communities again in 2019.

For more information, go to www.uscellular.com/about/community-outreach.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,300 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
About