Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Cellular Corporation    USM

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION

(USM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Cellular : Donates $325,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

U.S. Cellular has donated $325,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund to support kids, families and communities. The donation will be dispersed directly to more than 50 Clubs in U.S. Cellular’s service regions to support the most immediate needs of youth in those areas.

“Boys & Girls Clubs have always been a pillar in the neighborhoods they serve, but this pandemic has shined a light on just how much impact their programming and services have on kids, families and communities,” said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for U.S. Cellular. “As local Club leaders are doing whatever it takes to care for our youth, we want to do our part to ensure that they have the resources to provide these critical services while staying safe and healthy.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund helps ensure Clubs can continue critical COVID-19 response work. These services include providing immediate and near-term relief efforts such as:

  • Distributing food, bottled water and other necessary supplies
  • Operating for longer hours to provide childcare for families of essential workers and first responders
  • Offering virtual learning and programming to keep kids and teens engaged and on-track academically
  • Playing a critical role in helping kids recover following the crisis by helping heal youth trauma and enabling teens to contribute to the workforce as the economy rebuilds

"We stand together with U.S. Cellular as we continue to provide support to our local Boys & Girls Clubs and their communities, especially our youth who are trying to navigate during this difficult time," said Julie Teer, chief development and public affairs officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are so thankful to U.S. Cellular for their dedication to our mission. We hope others will join us in supporting Clubs in their local community."

Over the past five years, U.S. Cellular has donated $5 million to provide K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational opportunities to Boys & Girls Club youth at more than 50 clubs across the country. The company has a longstanding commitment to the community and education and has contributed more than $15.1 million to youth since 2009.

For more information about U.S. Cellular’s corporate responsibility initiatives, please go to www.uscellular.com/about/community-outreach. For more information on U.S. Cellular’s response to COVID-19, including how it is taking care of customers and associates, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/covid-19.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED STATES CELLULAR COR
01:01pU.S. CELLULAR : Donates $325,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund
BU
04/17U.S. CELLULAR TO OFFER IPHONE SE : A Powerful New Smartphone in a Popular Design
BU
04/16U.S. CELLULAR : Offers LG V60 ThinQ 5G Smartphone Starting April 16
BU
04/03UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
03/27U.S. CELLULAR : Taking Additional Steps to Keep Customers Connected
BU
03/26UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
03/06UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termin..
AQ
03/04UNITED STATES CELLULAR : TDS and U.S. Cellular No Longer Participating in the Mo..
PR
03/02U.S. CELLULAR : 's “Community Connections” Program Supports Young Pe..
BU
02/25UNITED STATES CELLULAR : TDS and U.S. Cellular present at two upcoming investor ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 024 M
EBIT 2020 119 M
Net income 2020 118 M
Debt 2020 1 631 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 2 680 M
Chart UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Cellular Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES CELLULAR COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 42,14  $
Last Close Price 31,32  $
Spread / Highest target 82,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth R. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
LeRoy T. Carlson Chairman
Jay M. Ellison Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas W. Chambers Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael S. Irizarry CTO, EVP, Head-Engineering & Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION-13.55%2 680
AT&T INC.-20.09%224 009
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-3.13%159 300
T-MOBILE US16.03%112 464
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-1.39%97 977
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.3.61%91 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group