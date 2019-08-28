U.S. Cellular : Launching the Samsung Galaxy A50 on August 29

The Samsung Galaxy A50 will be available for U.S. Cellular customers online and in stores beginning on August 29. Priced at just $350, or $11.66 per month, the Galaxy A50 is a feature-packed phone at a great price and a perfect first smartphone to get kids as they head back to school. With U.S. Cellular’s New Unlimited Plan, kids can be added on to their parents’ account for as low as $30 per month.1

“We are excited to add another smartphone in the Galaxy family to our device line-up,” said Mark Vitale, senior director of product management and device strategy at U.S. Cellular. “The Galaxy A50 provides a first-rate smartphone experience for our customers with a large screen, long-lasting battery and powerful camera at an excellent value.”

Some of the key features of the new Galaxy A50 include:

All Day, Fast Charging 4,000mAh Battery : When you have a million things to do, charging won’t be one of them. Whether it’s a busy day or a big event, the Galaxy A50 all-day battery lasts up to 35 hours. 2 And if you need a boost, get up and running quickly with Fast Charge.

: When you have a million things to do, charging won’t be one of them. Whether it’s a busy day or a big event, the Galaxy A50 all-day battery lasts up to 35 hours. And if you need a boost, get up and running quickly with Fast Charge. Massive Storage : With 64GB of built-in memory, you can keep more of your photos, videos and apps. You can also expand your memory with a 512GB microSD card (sold separately).

: With 64GB of built-in memory, you can keep more of your photos, videos and apps. You can also expand your memory with a 512GB microSD card (sold separately). A Camera for Every Occasion: Get the perfect shot every time with three specialized lenses that make photo-taking easier than ever. The ultra-wide lens has a 123 degree field of vision that lets you capture more of the shot. The 25MP main camera takes vibrant, colorful photos, and the depth lens is great for perfectly-focused selfies.

Get the perfect shot every time with three specialized lenses that make photo-taking easier than ever. The ultra-wide lens has a 123 degree field of vision that lets you capture more of the shot. The 25MP main camera takes vibrant, colorful photos, and the depth lens is great for perfectly-focused selfies. Big Screen, Sleek Design: The Galaxy A50 has a large 6.4" Super AMOLED edge-to-edge screen, with a slim design that fits easily in your pocket.

U.S. Cellular will offer the Galaxy A50 in black for $11.66 per month on a 30 month equipment installment plan. For more information on the A50, go to https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/galaxy-a50/, and for more information on U.S. Cellular’s plans, go to uscellular.com.

1Auto Pay/Paperless billing required. Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. In times of congestion, data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Video streams up to 480p. Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details.

2Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

