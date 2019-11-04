U.S. Cellular : Offers Customers Choice and Customization with New Unlimited Plans Starting at $30 per Month

Redbox Joins as Entertainment Partner Offering Free Movie Nights with Select Plans

Wireless customers want plans that meet their needs. They want plans that have transparent pricing and no hidden fees. Most of all, they want plans that provide value. U.S. Cellular’s new Basic, Everyday and Even Better Unlimited Plans offer all of those elements, plus additional features and perks – including truly unlimited data, a better data experience and a free movie night every month – that customers can choose and customize to match their lifestyle. And they still start at $30 per line/month for four lines.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005907/en/

U.S. Cellular's new Basic, Everyday and Even Better Unlimited Plans let customers choose and customize a plan to match their lifestyle. (Graphic: Business Wire)

U.S. Cellular’s new Everyday Unlimited Plan comes with bonus features such as HD video streaming, roaming in Mexico and Canada, 15GB of hotspot access, 25GB of priority data and one free movie night per month/line through the company’s new entertainment partner, Redbox, all for only $40 per line/month for four lines. Plus, if customers use less than 3GB of data per line/month, they will get $5 back through U.S. Cellular’s exclusive payback feature. Customers who don’t need the Everyday Plan benefits can choose the Basic Unlimited Plan for $10 less per line/month, and customers who want additional perks can choose the Even Better Unlimited Plan for $10 more line/month.

Key Points:

All of U.S. Cellular’s unlimited plans have no hidden fees – no data overage charges and no upgrade or activation fees – so customers don’t have to worry about surprises on their bill.

Customers can mix and match unlimited plans to build the plan that works for them.

Customers who opt for a plan with priority data will have access to faster speeds even when there is heavy usage on the network. It’s like having a dedicated lane on a busy highway.

93% of U.S. residents live within five miles of a Redbox kiosk, and Everyday and Even Better Unlimited customers now have free access to choose from their vast library of movies and games every month.

“As a carrier that is always on the customers’ side, we listened to our customers and built these plans with them in mind,” said Jay Spenchian, senior vice president of marketing at U.S. Cellular. “As we continue to introduce new and different ways that we can bring fairness to wireless through the plans we offer, 5G network we build and products we provide, we will always put our customers first in everything we do.”

Current customers can keep their current plan or switch to any of the new ones by going to their My Account page on uscellular.com, calling 1-888-944-9400 or stopping by their local store. Associates can offer customers “fairness checks” to help provide them the best plan option for their needs. For more information about U.S. Cellular’s plans, please go to uscellular.com/plans.

Auto Pay/Paperless billing and credit approval required. Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. Data on the Unlimited Basic plan may be temporarily slowed in times of congestion, and data may be slower than other traffic. The Unlimited Everyday plan includes 25GB of prioritized data. During times of congestion data may be temporarily slowed. Once the Unlimited Everyday plan reaches 25GB of usage in a bill cycle, data may be temporarily slowed further. The Unlimited Even Better plan includes 50GB of prioritized data. During times of congestion data may be temporarily slowed. Once the Unlimited Even More plan reaches 50GB of usage, data may be temporarily slowed further. Redbox: 1 code/transaction, payment card required, charges apply for additional days and can’t be combined with other offers. Void where prohibited. Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005907/en/