U.S. Cellular : Starting Pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G on August 6

U.S. Cellular’s presale for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will begin online at uscellular.com and in retail stores on Aug. 6. Galaxy Note20 5G comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray and Mystic Green in a 128GB model with 8GB of RAM. Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White in 128GB and 512GB1 models with 12GB of RAM. Both will be available for purchase on Aug. 21. They are the latest smartphones to join U.S. Cellular’s 5G device line-up, and in the coming months more customers will be able to experience the company’s 5G network as it expands to several new states.

For a limited time, new customers who switch to U.S. Cellular on an exclusive Unlimited with Payback plan can get the Galaxy Note20 5G for $9.99 per month or the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G starting at $19.99 per month after $700 savings.Current upgrade-eligible customers can receive $300 in bill credits when purchasing either device.2 Additionally, between Aug. 6 and Aug. 20, anyone who preorders can get $100 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note20 5G or $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. The promotion will last for a limited time and only while supplies last. More information is available at www.samsung.com/us/promotions.

“The Galaxy Note20 series is a great addition to our 5G line-up, as it brings powerful, multi-tasking capabilities together with our fast 5G speeds for customers who are looking for an all-in-one device that helps them get things done,” said Kyle Bedtelyon, director of the device and accessory portfolio at U.S. Cellular. “We will continue to invest in state-of-the-art technology to enhance our network and bring the latest and greatest devices to our customers to ensure they have a great wireless experience.”

Some of the highlighted features of the Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G include:

Advanced S Pen : A favorite among Note loyalists and multitaskers, the enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience to capture ideas whenever inspiration strikes. It also has more lifelike precision that provides more accuracy and responsiveness. 3

: A favorite among Note loyalists and multitaskers, the enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience to capture ideas whenever inspiration strikes. It also has more lifelike precision that provides more accuracy and responsiveness. Samsung Notes App: To help capture, edit and share ideas across devices, the Samsung Notes app features auto-save and syncing capabilities, so users can pick up right where they left off. Giving feedback is also easier now with the ability to annotate and highlight PDFs in the app.

To help capture, edit and share ideas across devices, the Samsung Notes app features auto-save and syncing capabilities, so users can pick up right where they left off. Giving feedback is also easier now with the ability to annotate and highlight PDFs in the app. Cinematic-Style Filmmaking : The Galaxy Note20 series’ 8K camera provides access to ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience. The Pro Video mode offers pro-grade focus, audio, exposure, lighting and zoom speed control for cinematic-style videos. Audio sources can also be controlled, allowing users to select between onboard mics or external sources, so the desired sound comes through clearly.

: The Galaxy Note20 series’ 8K camera provides access to ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience. The Pro Video mode offers pro-grade focus, audio, exposure, lighting and zoom speed control for cinematic-style videos. Audio sources can also be controlled, allowing users to select between onboard mics or external sources, so the desired sound comes through clearly. Microsoft Integrations: With upgraded Link to Windows4, users can connect their Note20 5G to their Windows 10 PC and work seamlessly across devices. Beginning September 15, users can play more than 100 Xbox games on a phone or tablet, directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 5.5 Plus, with a large and immersive display and smooth gaming experience thanks to the fastest processor in a Galaxy yet, Galaxy Note20 series is a pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket.

Additionally, starting on Aug. 21 the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ($169.99) will be available at uscellular.com and in retail stores, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 ($449.99 for 41mm; $479.99 for 45mm) will be offered at select U.S. Cellular stores. Galaxy Buds Live are the ultimate lifestyle earbuds, combining all-day comfort, sophisticated style, and cutting-edge audio technology. Galaxy Watch3 is a next-generation smartwatch that combines timeless craftsmanship with cutting-edge health and wellness features, and 4G LTE cellular connectivity can be added to any plan for a monthly connection charge. U.S. Cellular will also offer the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G tablet later this fall.

In the second half of 2020, customers in select areas of California, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia will join those in Iowa and Wisconsin in having access to U.S. Cellular’s 5G network. For more information about U.S. Cellular’s 5G network and devices, please go to uscellular.com/5G.

1512GB model available in Mystic Black only 2Offer requires new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month retail installment contract with $0 Down and 0% APR. New Customers: Port in and Everyday or Even Better Unlimited plan required. Current Customers: Basic, Everyday or Even Better Unlimited Plan and upgrade eligibility required. Discount comes via a monthly bill credit. Credit approval required. Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. 5G not available in all areas. Visit uscellular.com/coverage-map for coverage details. Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details. 3Compared to Note 10 4Link to Windows requires the Your Phone app (free download), a Microsoft account and Windows 10. Some mobile apps may have security features that prevents the mobile app from being viewed on PC. 5Service available in 22 countries later this year. Controller may be needed to play some games from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Controller sold separately. Gameplay subject to Xbox Game Pass plan. Terms and exclusions apply. Game catalog varies over time, by region, and by device. See xbox.com/gamepass.

