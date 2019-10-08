U.S. Cellular : Supports Customers Through California Declared State of Emergency Disasters

In order to care for our customers during emergencies, U.S. Cellular will actively provide resources to assist our customers.

All customers located in California whose U.S. Cellular wireless service is disrupted or degraded, within an area that is declared to be a state of emergency by the Governor or President shall be covered by the below protections.

U.S. Cellular will deploy mobile equipment, such as Cells on Wheels or Cells on Light Trucks, to supplement existing service in areas that need additional capacity to ensure access to 9-1-1 and E9-1-1.

We will provide device charging stations and U.S. Cellular Wi-Fi Hotspots in areas where customers are seeking refuge from fires.

We will provide mobile devices for customers seeking shelter from a disaster to use temporarily at county or city shelters.

U.S. Cellular will proactively provide resources to California customers who have been impacted by the fires. To ensure that customers can continue to use their phone as needed, U.S. Cellular can remove speed caps and waive overage and late fees for customers in select California counties that are impacted.

