Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Cellular Corporation    USM

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION

(USM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Cellular : Supports Customers Through California Declared State of Emergency Disasters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

In order to care for our customers during emergencies, U.S. Cellular will actively provide resources to assist our customers.

All customers located in California whose U.S. Cellular wireless service is disrupted or degraded, within an area that is declared to be a state of emergency by the Governor or President shall be covered by the below protections.

U.S. Cellular will deploy mobile equipment, such as Cells on Wheels or Cells on Light Trucks, to supplement existing service in areas that need additional capacity to ensure access to 9-1-1 and E9-1-1.

We will provide device charging stations and U.S. Cellular Wi-Fi Hotspots in areas where customers are seeking refuge from fires.

We will provide mobile devices for customers seeking shelter from a disaster to use temporarily at county or city shelters.

U.S. Cellular will proactively provide resources to California customers who have been impacted by the fires. To ensure that customers can continue to use their phone as needed, U.S. Cellular can remove speed caps and waive overage and late fees for customers in select California counties that are impacted.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED STATES CELLULAR COR
03:01pU.S. CELLULAR : Supports Customers Through California Declared State of Emergenc..
BU
10/02U.S. CELLULAR : Announces First Markets For 5G
BU
09/23U.S. CELLULAR : Donates to JASON Learning, Benefitting Nearly Half a Million Stu..
BU
09/12UNITED STATES CELLULAR : The Most Powerful and Advanced Smartphones — iPho..
BU
08/28U.S. CELLULAR : Launching the Samsung Galaxy A50 on August 29
BU
08/09U.S. CELLULAR : 's New Unlimited Plan Offers Four Lines of Unlimited Data for $3..
BU
08/07UNITED STATES CELLULAR : Preorder Next-level Power With Samsung Galaxy Note10 at..
BU
08/01U.S. CELLULAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
08/01UNITED STATES CELLULAR : U.S. Cellular reports second quarter 2019 results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 985 M
EBIT 2019 108 M
Net income 2019 126 M
Debt 2019 1 193 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,5x
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 3 026 M
Chart UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Cellular Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES CELLULAR COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 50,00  $
Last Close Price 34,89  $
Spread / Highest target 89,2%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth R. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
LeRoy T. Carlson Chairman
Jay M. Ellison Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas W. Chambers Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael S. Irizarry CTO, EVP, Head-Engineering & Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION-32.87%3 026
AT&T31.96%275 182
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-12.69%169 675
NTT DOCOMO, INC.16.37%87 376
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-40.66%80 464
T-MOBILE US23.38%67 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group