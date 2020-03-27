Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Cellular Corporation    USM

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION

(USM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Cellular : Taking Additional Steps to Keep Customers Connected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

U.S. Cellular is committed to keeping customers connected during the COVID-19 crisis, and today is announcing updates to its offerings to accommodate how consumers, businesses, first responders and healthcare professionals are using their wireless devices in this ever-changing environment.

From now until the end of May, U.S. Cellular customers – no matter what plan they are on – can be assured that they will continue to have the smartphone data they need and not be charged for any overages they may incur. To address this, the company has taken the following actions:

  • Eliminated overage charges for customers on legacy plans, including Shared Connect and other postpaid and prepaid plans with data limits, so they can use the data they need without worrying about their bill.
  • Provided Unlimited Everyday and Even Better Plan customers with an extra 15GB of hotspot data to adjust to shifting and varying work arrangements.
  • Made these enhancements proactively and automatically, with no action needed from customers.

“During this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, wireless communication has become more important than ever, as many people are using their smartphones to stay in contact with family and friends and conducting work and education-related activities remotely,” said Jay Ellison, executive vice president and chief operating officer at U.S. Cellular. “We take the responsibility of keeping our customers connected very seriously, and we are in a unique position to provide such a service. Our customers can be confident that we have their back, we are following the situation closely, and we will take the necessary steps to ensure their wireless needs continue to be met.”

With the increase in voice, SMS and data traffic in recent weeks, U.S. Cellular’s network teams have been consistently monitoring usage and making modifications and enhancements as needed to ensure continuous service. The company’s network was built for times like this – with extra capacity to manage unexpected increases in usage. In specific areas of the country, U.S. Cellular requested and was granted Special Temporary Authority from the FCC to use certain spectrum to ensure it can handle increasing demand for internet access, especially in rural communities.

For more information on U.S. Cellular’s response to COVID-19, including its support of the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, updated store hours and contact information, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/covid-19.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED STATES CELLULAR COR
02:01pU.S. CELLULAR : Taking Additional Steps to Keep Customers Connected
BU
03/26UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
03/06UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termin..
AQ
03/04UNITED STATES CELLULAR : TDS and U.S. Cellular No Longer Participating in the Mo..
PR
03/02U.S. CELLULAR : 's “Community Connections” Program Supports Young Pe..
BU
02/25UNITED STATES CELLULAR : TDS and U.S. Cellular present at two upcoming investor ..
PR
02/24UNITED STATES CELLULAR : SEC Filing - POSASR
PU
02/20U.S. CELLULAR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
02/20UNITED STATES CELLULAR : U.S. Cellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2019..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 022 M
EBIT 2020 121 M
Net income 2020 149 M
Debt 2020 1 723 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
EV / Sales2021 0,99x
Capitalization 2 547 M
Chart UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Cellular Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES CELLULAR COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 42,71  $
Last Close Price 29,57  $
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth R. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
LeRoy T. Carlson Chairman
Jay M. Ellison Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas W. Chambers Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael S. Irizarry CTO, EVP, Head-Engineering & Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION-18.38%2 547
AT&T INC.-21.70%219 490
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.09%149 345
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-1.91%98 075
T-MOBILE US7.92%72 522
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.53%71 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group