U.S. Cellular :'s BIGGER than BIG Deal Comes with FREE Phone PLUS Trade-in Credit

07/02/2019 | 10:02am EDT

If you’ve ever imagined a wireless deal that is BIGGER than free, then you need to get to U.S. Cellular immediately. For a limited time, U.S. Cellular is offering new Unlimited Plus plan customers the latest phones FREE – including the Samsung Galaxy S10e and iPhone XR – AND a guaranteed $200 for a qualified trade-in.* And since U.S. Cellular is the only carrier that pays you back for data you don’t use AND has a reliable network that works where you need it, switching to U.S. Cellular will be the BEST decision you’ve ever made.

“A trade-in bonus on top of a free phone makes this deal BIGGER than BIG, and our most competitive offer yet,” said Jay Spenchian, senior vice president of marketing at U.S. Cellular. “We want everyone to have the latest and greatest devices, so we encourage you to check out this BIG deal and join a wireless carrier that treats you fairly while also investing in the latest technology – including 5G – to ensure that you have a great wireless experience.”

Smartphones eligible for trade-in are listed at uscellular.com.

U.S. Cellular is the only wireless carrier that offers Unlimited with Payback plans that pay customers back for data they don’t use. Customers will get paid back $10 per month when they use less than 3GB of data per line, so a family of four can save up to $40 per month.

*Offer requires new customer port-in, Unlimited Plus Plan, new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month retail installment contract with $0 Down and 0% APR and Device Protection+. Discount comes via a monthly bill credit. Credit approval required. Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. Unlimited Plus Plan(s) automatically shift to 2G when each line reaches 25GB. Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.


© Business Wire 2019
