U.S. Cellular :'s New Unlimited Plan Offers Four Lines of Unlimited Data for $30 Per Line

U.S. Cellular is introducing a New Unlimited Plan, providing an enhanced data experience at a lower price – all on an award-winning network. Starting Monday, August 12, new and current U.S. Cellular customers can get four lines of unlimited data for only $30 per month, per line. The straightforward, easy-to-understand plan will start at $55 for one line, with discounts for each additional line.

“Now is a great time to get our best-ever price for unlimited data with a plan that gives you the flexibility to use your phone however you want,” said Jay Spenchian, senior vice president of marketing at U.S. Cellular. “As we continue to invest in the latest technology and make enhancements to our network, we’ve created a better data experience for our customers. Between the latest smartphones and consumer electronics, plans that fit your needs, and a network that keeps up with your lifestyle, we put our customers first in everything we do.”

U.S. Cellular’s New Unlimited Plan has no hidden fees – no data overage charges and no upgrade or activation fees – so customers don’t have to worry about surprises on their bill. Current customers can keep their current plan or switch to the new one starting August 12 by going to their My Account page on uscellular.com, calling 1-888-944-9400 or stopping by their local store.

U.S. Cellular was recently ranked the #1 wireless carrier in the North Central Region in J.D. Power’s biannual Wireless Network Quality Performance Study. This was the 6th time since 2016 and 22nd time since 2006 that the company has received this recognition.*

For more information about U.S. Cellular’s plans, devices and network, please go to uscellular.com.

Auto Pay/Paperless billing required. Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. In times of congestion, data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Video streams up to 480p. Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details.

*2006-2013 Volumes 1 and 2, 2016 Volume 2 – 2018 Volume 2, 2019 Volume 2

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005049/en/