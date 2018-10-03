Log in
News

United States Cellular : LG V40 ThinQ™ Presale Begins on Oct. 12 at U.S. Cellular – the Only Carrier with Unlimited with Payback

10/03/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

U.S. Cellular will open up preorders for the LG V40 ThinQ, the latest V Series smartphone from LG, in stores and online at www.uscellular.com on Oct. 12. Customers who purchase the LG V40 ThinQ at U.S. Cellular can take advantage of the company’s exclusive Unlimited with Payback plans that pay customers back for data they don’t use. Customers will get paid back $10 per month when they use less than 3GB of data per line, so a family of four can save up to $40 per month.

Anyone who preorders the LG V40 ThinQ on a new line of service at U.S. Cellular can receive $150 back in bill credits and a V40 ThinQ case for just $.011. In addition, if they pre-order between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18, they are eligible to receive a free SanDisk Ultra® 256GB microSDXC™ UHS-1 Card & Adapter and one DJI™ OSMO™ Mobile 2 Gimbal, an estimated total value of $330, courtesy of LG. For more information, see www.LGV40preorderpromo.com.

The LG V40 ThinQ is a five-camera smartphone. Users can capture more of life's moments, even the unexpected memories, as they happen with the three rear and two front facing cameras. Featuring LG’s largest, most immersive mobile OLED display in an impressively light and sleek design, the LG V40 ThinQ is equipped with new AI functionality and room-filling audio experience. Now in one phone, you have all the tools to capture, create and artistically express yourself.

U.S. Cellular will offer the LG V40 ThinQ for $29.99 on a 30 month equipment installment plan, and it will be available for purchase on Oct. 19.

1Offer requires new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-mo. RIC with $0 Down and 0% APR and Device Protection+. Discount comes via a monthly bill credit. Credit approval required.

Total Plan with Unlimited Data with Payback, Autopay/Paperless billing and credit approval required. Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. Unlimited Data Plan(s) will stream at speeds of up to 3.0 mbps and will automatically shift to 2G when each line reaches 22GB. Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the fifth time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power’s twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.


© Business Wire 2018
