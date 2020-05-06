Log in
United States Cellular : TDS and U.S. Cellular present at virtual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/06/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) are presenting on May 12, 2020 at the virtual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at 2:50 p.m. EST (1:50 p.m. CST). LeRoy T. Carlson Jr., President and CEO – TDS; Douglas W. Chambers, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer – U.S. Cellular; Vicki L. Villacrez, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer – TDS Telecom and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will attend.

To view all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The conference presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of March 31, 2020.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-us-cellular-present-at-virtual-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301054096.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems and U.S. Cellular


© PRNewswire 2020
