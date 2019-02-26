United States Cellular : TDS and U.S. Cellular to present at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS] and United States Cellular Corporation [NYSE: USM] are presenting on March 5, 2019 at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST). Kenneth Meyers, President and CEO – U.S. Cellular; Fred Lubeley, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis – U.S. Cellular; Vicki L. Villacrez, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO – TDS Telecom and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will attend.

To listen to all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com . The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

