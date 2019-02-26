Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Cellular Corp    USM

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP

(USM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United States Cellular : TDS and U.S. Cellular to present at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 05:08pm EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS] and United States Cellular Corporation [NYSE: USM] are presenting on March 5, 2019 at the  Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST). Kenneth Meyers, President and CEO – U.S. Cellular; Fred Lubeley, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis – U.S. Cellular; Vicki L. Villacrez, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO – TDS Telecom and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will attend.

To listen to all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS   
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of December 31, 2018.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com 
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com 
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-us-cellular-to-present-at-raymond-james-40th-annual-institutional-investors-conference-300802713.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED STATES CELLULAR COR
05:08pUNITED STATES CELLULAR : TDS and U.S. Cellular to present at Raymond James 40th ..
PR
10:31aU.S. CELLULAR : Launches 50 Percent off Phones Deal for Everyone
BU
02/25U.S. CELLULAR : Introduces Enhanced Data Priority for Public Safety
BU
02/22UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
02/22U.S. CELLULAR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22UNITED STATES CELLULAR : U.S. Cellular reports fourth quarter 2018 results
PR
02/20U.S. CELLULAR : Launching Samsung Galaxy S10 Presale on February 21 with 50 Perc..
BU
02/19U.S. CELLULAR : Announces The Future of Good 16 Under 16 Recipients
BU
02/15UNITED STATES CELLULAR : TDS and U.S. Cellular to release fourth quarter operati..
PR
01/03UNITED STATES CELLULAR : TDS and U.S. Cellular to present at Citi Global TMT Wes..
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.