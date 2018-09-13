United States Cellular : iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 Arrive at U.S. Cellular on Friday, Sept. 21

U.S. Cellular today announced it will offer the most advanced iPhones
ever, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4, beautifully
redesigned with breakthrough communication, fitness and health
capabilities. To help Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) customers
get started, for a limited time U.S. Cellular will offer no monthly
service charge. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone
XS Max and order Apple Watch Series 4 beginning Friday, Sept. 14 at uscellular.com
and U.S. Cellular stores, and all will be available in stores starting
on Friday, Sept. 21. For complete pricing details, please visit uscellular.com.
iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the most advanced iPhones ever, taking
the vision for the future of the smartphone to a new level, featuring
stunning 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina displays that offer
remarkable brightness and true blacks while showing 60 percent greater
dynamic range in HDR photos. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max bring an
improved dual camera system that offers breakthrough photo and video
features, A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, faster
Face ID, wider stereo sound, longer battery life, splash and water
resistance,1 the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, a
beautiful new gold finish that joins silver and space gray, and
introduce Gigabit-class LTE for even faster download speeds.2
iPhone XS Max offers a more immersive experience with over 3 million
pixels for videos, movies and games, offering the largest display ever
in an iPhone. Both phones introduce Dual SIM to iPhone through the use
of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.3
Additionally, iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more
people, will be available to pre-order at U.S. Cellular on Oct. 19.
iPhone XR features an all-screen glass and aluminum design with a
6.1-inch Liquid Retina display — the most color accurate in the
industry, with wide color support and True Tone for a more natural
viewing experience. iPhone XR features A12 Bionic with next-generation
Neural Engine, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID, an advanced
camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera
lens, LTE Advanced for fast download speeds and six beautiful finishes.
Apple Watch Series 4 is redesigned and re-engineered to help users stay
connected, be more active and manage their health in powerful new ways.
It features a stunning 30 percent larger display, a thinner, smaller
case and a new interface with more information and richer detail. Apple
Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5 brings advanced activity and
communications features, along with revolutionary health capabilities,
including a new accelerometer and gyroscope, which are able to detect
hard falls, and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an
electrocardiogram (ECG) using the new ECG app,4 which has
been granted a De Novo classification by the FDA.
U.S. Cellular customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS +
Cellular) on any of the company’s Total Plans with No Hidden Fees can
get it with no monthly service charge, a potential $10 monthly savings
over other wireless carriers. Additionally, U.S. Cellular customers who
purchase the device not on a Total Plan will have just a $4.99 service
charge per month, with the first three months free.
Customers who purchase iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max at U.S. Cellular can
take advantage of the company’s exclusive new Unlimited with Payback
Total plan that pays customers back for data they don’t use. Customers
will get paid back $10 per month when they use less than 3GB of data per
line, so a family of four can save up to $40 per month.
For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit uscellular.com.
For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com.
1iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are splash-, water- and
dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions
with a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2
meters up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not
permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of
normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user
guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered
under warranty.
2Speeds vary based on site conditions and carrier. For
details on LTE support, see apple.com/iphone/LTE.
3Dual SIM support will be available via a free software
update later this fall. Use of Dual SIM requires two wireless service
plans (which may include restrictions on roaming). Certain restrictions
apply to use.
4ECG app coming later this year (US only)
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) requires connection to 4G LTE
network for data service and to the VoLTE network for a voice
communication. 4G LTE and VoLTE service not available in all markets.
Postpaid service plan with an iPhone 6 or later with iOS 11 or later
required.
Total Plan with Unlimited Data with Payback, Autopay/Paperless
billing and credit approval required. Taxes and charges such as USF and
RCRF apply. Unlimited Data Plan(s) will stream at speeds of up to 3.0
mbps and will automatically shift to 2G when each line reaches 22GB.
Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details.
About U.S. Cellular
U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the
United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading
innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The
Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and
a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives,
increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the
efficiency of government operations. For the fifth time in a row, U.S.
Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according
to J.D. Power’s twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance
Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To
learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com.
To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular,
Twitter.com/uscellular
and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006090/en/