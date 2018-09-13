United States Cellular : iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 Arrive at U.S. Cellular on Friday, Sept. 21

U.S. Cellular today announced it will offer the most advanced iPhones ever, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4, beautifully redesigned with breakthrough communication, fitness and health capabilities. To help Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) customers get started, for a limited time U.S. Cellular will offer no monthly service charge. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and order Apple Watch Series 4 beginning Friday, Sept. 14 at uscellular.com and U.S. Cellular stores, and all will be available in stores starting on Friday, Sept. 21. For complete pricing details, please visit uscellular.com.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the most advanced iPhones ever, taking the vision for the future of the smartphone to a new level, featuring stunning 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina displays that offer remarkable brightness and true blacks while showing 60 percent greater dynamic range in HDR photos. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max bring an improved dual camera system that offers breakthrough photo and video features, A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, longer battery life, splash and water resistance,1 the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, a beautiful new gold finish that joins silver and space gray, and introduce Gigabit-class LTE for even faster download speeds.2 iPhone XS Max offers a more immersive experience with over 3 million pixels for videos, movies and games, offering the largest display ever in an iPhone. Both phones introduce Dual SIM to iPhone through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.3

Additionally, iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people, will be available to pre-order at U.S. Cellular on Oct. 19. iPhone XR features an all-screen glass and aluminum design with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display — the most color accurate in the industry, with wide color support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. iPhone XR features A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID, an advanced camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera lens, LTE Advanced for fast download speeds and six beautiful finishes.

Apple Watch Series 4 is redesigned and re-engineered to help users stay connected, be more active and manage their health in powerful new ways. It features a stunning 30 percent larger display, a thinner, smaller case and a new interface with more information and richer detail. Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5 brings advanced activity and communications features, along with revolutionary health capabilities, including a new accelerometer and gyroscope, which are able to detect hard falls, and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) using the new ECG app,4 which has been granted a De Novo classification by the FDA.

U.S. Cellular customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) on any of the company’s Total Plans with No Hidden Fees can get it with no monthly service charge, a potential $10 monthly savings over other wireless carriers. Additionally, U.S. Cellular customers who purchase the device not on a Total Plan will have just a $4.99 service charge per month, with the first three months free.

Customers who purchase iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max at U.S. Cellular can take advantage of the company’s exclusive new Unlimited with Payback Total plan that pays customers back for data they don’t use. Customers will get paid back $10 per month when they use less than 3GB of data per line, so a family of four can save up to $40 per month.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit uscellular.com. For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com.

1iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are splash-, water- and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty.

2Speeds vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on LTE support, see apple.com/iphone/LTE.

3Dual SIM support will be available via a free software update later this fall. Use of Dual SIM requires two wireless service plans (which may include restrictions on roaming). Certain restrictions apply to use.

4ECG app coming later this year (US only)

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) requires connection to 4G LTE network for data service and to the VoLTE network for a voice communication. 4G LTE and VoLTE service not available in all markets. Postpaid service plan with an iPhone 6 or later with iOS 11 or later required.

Total Plan with Unlimited Data with Payback, Autopay/Paperless billing and credit approval required. Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. Unlimited Data Plan(s) will stream at speeds of up to 3.0 mbps and will automatically shift to 2G when each line reaches 22GB. Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the fifth time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power’s twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006090/en/