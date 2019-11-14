Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN

Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 11/14 10:49:25 pm
7.00633 CNH   -0.12%
11:27aTRIP COM : ADRs Fall on 3Q Miss
DJ
06:01aZijin Mining Seeks to Raise CNY8.00 Billion via Share Offering
DJ
02:48aTencent Earnings Fall as Rivals Cut Into Ad Revenue -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

China central bank surprises by injecting 200 billion yuan via MLF loans, rate unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 09:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing

China's central bank unexpectedly extended loans through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday, while keeping the lending rate unchanged from the previous operation.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website the interest rate on one-year MLF loans <CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC> remained at 3.25%.

The PBOC also said it has injected 200 billion yuan ($28.60 billion) into financial institutions via the liquidity tool.

The central bank usually conducts MLF operations when there is a maturity coming due, but there are no such loans or reverse repos maturing on Friday.

Last week, the central bank cut the interest rate on MLF loans for the first time since February 2016, but only by a marginal 5 basis points. It also injected 400 billion yuan ($56.92 billion) into financial institutions via the liquidity tool.

($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) /
11:27aTRIP COM : ADRs Fall on 3Q Miss
DJ
06:01aZijin Mining Seeks to Raise CNY8.00 Billion via Share Offering
DJ
02:48aTencent Earnings Fall as Rivals Cut Into Ad Revenue -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aStarbucks Rival Posts Higher Revenue Amid Bid to Take On U.S. Chain in China ..
DJ
02:34aChina to issue unified local, national GDP numbers amid data scepticism
RE
02:34aChina's October Outbound Direct Investment Rose 28%
DJ
02:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
11/13Jobs at risk as China's services sector feels heat of trade war
RE
11/13China's October property investment, sales growth at three-month low
RE
11/13China October steel output hits seven-month low on National Day, lower margin..
RE
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) /
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group