BEIJING--China's outbound direct investment outside the financial sector rose 28% last month from a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

Outbound direct investment in October was 66.95 billion yuan ($9.47 billion) last month.

China's outbound direct investment in September rose 14.2% on year.

Over the first 10 months of the year, outbound direct investment rose 5.9% from a year earlier, the ministry said.

--Grace Zhu