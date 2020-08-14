Log in
China's P2P lending platforms owe over 800 billion yuan to investors - regulator

08/14/2020 | 12:51am EDT

China's peer-to-peer (P2P) online lending platforms still have more than 800 billion yuan ($115 billion) unpaid to investors and their numbers have shrunk to just 29 across the country, the head of China's banking and insurance regulator said on Friday.

A regulatory crackdown amid a deleveraging campaign on risky investments led to a collapse of the sector that had thrived in previous years by attracting retail investors with higher-than-usual returns. At one time, there were around 6,000 platforms.

"As long as there is a slim chance of hope, we will work with police and other departments to chase the money back," the regulator chief, Guo Shuqing, told state television in an interview.

($1 = 6.9465 yuan)

(Reporting by Yawen Chen, Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

