China's P2P lending platforms owe over 800 billion yuan to investors - regulator

A regulatory crackdown amid a deleveraging campaign on risky investments led to a collapse of the sector that had thrived in previous years by attracting retail investors with higher-than-usual returns. At one time, there were around 6,000 platforms.

"As long as there is a slim chance of hope, we will work with police and other departments to chase the money back," the regulator chief, Guo Shuqing, told state television in an interview.

($1 = 6.9465 yuan)

