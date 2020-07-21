China's first-half solar panel output jumps 15.7%, industry body says

* Production, new capacity rise in H1 despite pandemic
* Costs continue to decline amid subsidy cuts
* Exports robust, U.S. shipments up 20-fold - association
BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China produced 59 gigawatts
(GW) worth of solar panels in the first half of the year, up
15.7% from a year ago, an official with the country's solar
industry association said on Wednesday, with the sector barely
affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Wang Bohua, vice-chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry
Association, told an online briefing that newly installed solar
power capacity also inched up 0.9% in the first half, reaching
11.5 GW. The full-year increase is expected to reach 35-45 GW,
he said.
China has been stripping new solar power projects of subsidy
after a record 53-GW capacity increase in 2017 left the state
with a payment backlog now in excess of 200 billion yuan
($28.70 billion).
Many plants can now operate without subsidy, with 36 GW of
the projects approved so far this year set to sell power to the
grid at the same price as coal-fired plants, up 145% compared
with last year, Wang said.
"The cost of solar products are falling more rapidly than
expected," he said, noting that construction costs were now as
low as 3.96 yuan per watt, a milestone reached three years
earlier than forecast.
However, the coronavirus outbreak also had an impact on the
costs of raw materials in the first half, he said.
Exports were also robust this year, he said, with shipments
of completed solar modules hitting 27.7 GW from January to May,
down 1.8% on the year, though earnings fell as a result of the
price decline.
Solar module exports to the United States reached $310
million from January to May, Wang said, twenty times higher than
last year, with trade hit by punitive tariffs.
China's total solar exports were worth $6.5 billion over the
first five months of the year.
($1 = 6.9691 yuan)
