Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN

SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China to connect interbank and exchange bond markets -cenbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/19/2020 | 01:39am EDT

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China will connect its interbank and exchange bond markets, the People's Bank of China said on Sunday, a move aimed at unifying segregated bond markets and facilitating monetary policy transmission and macro economic management.

Qualified investors will be allowed to buy and sell bonds traded in each other's markets via the "connect" infrastructure, the PBOC said in a statement.

The interbank bond market, which was formed in 1997 and is supervised by the central bank and dominated by banksis much larger than the exchange bond market in terms of issuance and trading volume.

The exchange bond market is regulated by China Securities Regulatory Commission and counts investors such as brokeragesinvestment funds and individuals as participants.

By end-2019, China's total outstanding bonds reached 99.1 trillion yuan ($143 billion), with interbank bonds of 86.4 trillion yuan, or 87.2% of that total, according to central bank data.

In 2018, China's central bank pushed to unify bond rating qualifications in the interbank and exchange bond markets, the first step toward breaking the barrier between the two markets. ($1 = 6.9912 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Muyu Xu, Samuel Shen, Xu Jing and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast.)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) /
01:39aChina to connect interbank and exchange bond markets -cenbank
RE
07/18China's Tomorrow Holdings slams seizure of its financial firms
RE
07/18China raises equity investment cap for insurers to 45%
RE
07/17China's Sinopec to invest 5.4 billion yuan in gas wells in northwest, Xinhua ..
RE
07/17China seizes financial firms linked to conglomerate
RE
07/17China seizes financial firms linked to conglomerate
RE
07/17Hong Kong shares rise, post biggest weekly fall in 2 months on subdued China ..
RE
07/17Shanghai stocks have worst week in 5 months on policy worries, foreign sellin..
RE
07/17China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/17China's First-Half Fiscal Revenue Fell 10.8%
DJ
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) /
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group