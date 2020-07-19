China to connect interbank and exchange bond markets -cenbank

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China will connect its
interbank and exchange bond markets, the People's Bank of China
said on Sunday, a move aimed at unifying segregated bond markets
and facilitating monetary policy transmission and macro economic
management.
Qualified investors will be allowed to buy and sell bonds
traded in each other's markets via the "connect" infrastructure,
the PBOC said in a statement.
The interbank bond market, which was formed in 1997 and is
supervised by the central bank and dominated by banksis much
larger than the exchange bond market in terms of issuance and
trading volume.
The exchange bond market is regulated by China Securities
Regulatory Commission and counts investors such as
brokeragesinvestment funds and individuals as participants.
By end-2019, China's total outstanding bonds reached 99.1
trillion yuan ($143 billion), with interbank bonds of 86.4
trillion yuan, or 87.2% of that total, according to central bank
data.
In 2018, China's central bank pushed to unify bond rating
qualifications in the interbank and exchange bond markets, the
first step toward breaking the barrier between the two markets.
($1 = 6.9912 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Muyu Xu, Samuel Shen, Xu Jing and Tony Munroe;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast.)