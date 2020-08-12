Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN

SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China to raise issues surrounding WeChat, TikTok in trade talks with U.S. - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 04:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Wechat Pay sign at the Tencent company headquarters in Shenzhen

Trade negotiators from the United States and China will discuss the implementation of the phase one trade deal in the coming days, with China likely to bring up issues surrounding TikTok and WeChat, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Agricultural purchases and the dollar-yuan exchange rate will also be among the topics to be discussed in the virtual meeting that may take place as early as this week, though a date has not been finalized, according to the report https://bloom.bg/3h1krsw.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled bans on U.S. transactions with the China-based owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

The report comes a day after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the U.S.-China trade deal was in "fine" shape, despite recent tensions between the two countries over Hong Kong, the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, data security and trade tariffs.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) /
05:15aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : First-Half Net Profit Rose 10%
DJ
04:56aHong Kong stocks hit near 3-week high as financials rebound
RE
04:14aAlibaba-backed Best to list delivery business in Hong Kong - sources
RE
04:09aAlibaba-backed Best to list delivery business in Hong Kong - sources
RE
03:37aChina stocks end lower on souring global sentiment, soft loan growth
RE
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:23aTencent profit beats as games outperform
RE
03:19aTencent second-quarter profit beats as games outperform
RE
02:53aChina's CATL aims to make EVs drive further with new tech
RE
01:14aCopper falls on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, firmer dollar
RE
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) /
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group