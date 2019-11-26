Log in
Chinese Industrial Companies' Profits Continue Sliding

11/26/2019 | 09:30pm EST

BEIJING--Chinese industrial companies' profits contracted further in October, pointing to further weakness in an economy struggling with sluggish demand and a protracted trade fight with the U.S.

Industrial profits fell 9.9% on year to 427.6 billion yuan ($60.79 billion) in October compared with a 5.3% decline in September, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

China's bloated state enterprises posted the biggest profit decline in the January-October period, falling 12.1% from a year earlier, the data showed.

In the first nine months, state companies' profits dropped 9.6% from a year earlier.

Foreign and joint-stock companies also registered profit falls, the bureau said.

Private enterprises were the only group that recorded profit growth in the first ten months of 2019, up 5.3% on year, the figures showed.

China's industrial sector has come under more pressure from the tit-for-tat tariffs spat between the U.S. and China, while deepening deflation of factory product prices and Beijing's tightening environmental rules also squeeze profits.

The country's manufacturing sector posted CNY4.13 trillion in profit in the first ten months, down 4.9% on year, the data showed.

For January-October, industrial companies made CNY5.02 trillion in profit, down 2.9% on year, the statistics body said.

--Grace Zhu

