Fighting again in Taiwan parliament over disputed nomination

TAIPEI, July 17 (Reuters) - Fighting erupted inside and
outside of Taiwan's parliament again on Friday over the disputed
nomination by President Tsai Ing-wen of a senior aide to a top
government watchdog post, which the main opposition party has
labelled cronyism.
The Kuomintang (KMT) has mounted a noisy campaign against
the nomination of Chen Chu to head the Control Yuan, an
independent government watchdog.
The KMT, soundly beaten by Tsai and her Democratic
Progressive Party (DPP) in elections in January, this week
occupied parliament's main chamber for three days, trying to
thwart Chen from taking the post.
Several KMT lawmakers knocked down voting booths inside the
chamber to block DPP legislators from casting ballots over the
nomination. KMT has accused the DPP of cheating in part of the
vote on nomination this week.
The voting on Friday went ahead despite shouting and
protests from KMT lawmakers, who held banners reading "invalid
vote".
About 100 KMT supporters outside parliament fought with
police and some tried to break through barricades, calling on
the DPP to withdraw the nomination.
"Rejection to cronyism. Withdraw the nomination," KMT
Chairman Johnny Chiang told supporters on the back of a truck
outside the parliament.
Taiwan is a boisterous, sometimes unruly democracy.
Punch-throwing and rowdy protests are not uncommon in
parliament.
The DPP has a large parliamentary majority, and has been
angered by the targeting of Chen, who was jailed in 1980 for
helping lead pro-democracy demonstrations against the then-KMT
government when Taiwan was a dictatorship.
The KMT, under its youthful new leader, Chiang, has been
trying to reinvent itself since its election defeat, having
failed to shake off DPP accusations they were too pro-China.
The party traditionally favours closer ties with China,
which claims Taiwan as its own territory.
The KMT faces a further challenge next month in a mayoral
by-election in the major southern metropolis of Kaohsiung,
traditionally a DPP stronghold.
Kaohsiung's previous KMT mayor was thrown out of office in a
recall vote in June.
