Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Oil Fund LP (ETF)    USO

UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF)

(USO)
  Report
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United States Oil Fund LP ETF : ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against United States Oil Fund, LP - USO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continue to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSE: USO) resulting from allegations that USO may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 29, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the "Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have both opened probes" into USO, which has lost 75% of its value in the two months ended April 30. The investigation centers around whether the fund's risks were properly disclosed to investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of USO shareholders. If you purchased securities of USO please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1865.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-trusted-national-trial-counsel-continues-to-investigate-securities-claims-against-united-states-oil-fund-lp--uso-301071407.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP
04:01pUNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Continues..
PR
06/04GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Invest..
BU
06/03Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of United States Oil F..
BU
05/29GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Invest..
BU
05/29Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against United St..
BU
04/29UNITED STATES OIL FUND, LP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/28UNITED STATES OIL FUND, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04/27UNITED STATES OIL FUND, LP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/24UNITED STATES OIL FUND, LP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22UNITED STATES OIL FUND, LP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group