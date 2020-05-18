Holloway Recognized as Chief Compliance Officer of the Year by Compliance Week Magazine

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today announced that Duane Holloway, senior vice president, general counsel and chief ethics & compliance officer, has been recognized as “Chief Compliance Officer of the Year.” The recognition was given by Compliance Week Magazine in the organization’s inaugural Excellence in Compliance Awards.



“Ethics and compliance are central to U. S. Steel’s values,” said president and chief executive officer David B. Burritt. “That’s why we are so proud to have Duane Holloway as a key member of our executive leadership. Duane and his team developed a remarkably engaging, well-received framework to our company’s culture of compliance, the S.T.E.E.L. Principles, and I applaud their continued work.”



“Duane will be the first to credit his team and it’s true that we have an outstanding compliance team at U. S. Steel, but he deserves this honor. I am pleased to see his colleagues and industry recognize his insight and principled approach. We are fortunate to have him at U. S. Steel,” said Burritt.

Holloway was selected from finalists representing AT&T, CalPERS, Dell, Fidelity and The Hartford. The award is given to the chief compliance officer who has best demonstrated the values of effectiveness, collaboration, communication, constructiveness, and vision at their organization.

Founded in 2002, Compliance Week, published by Wilmington plc, is a business intelligence service on corporate governance, risk, and compliance that features weekly electronic newsletters, a bi-monthly print magazine, proprietary databases, industry-leading events, and a variety of interactive features and forums.



United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .

