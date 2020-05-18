Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Steel Corporation    X

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Holloway Recognized as Chief Compliance Officer of the Year by Compliance Week Magazine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:  X) today announced that Duane Holloway, senior vice president, general counsel and chief ethics & compliance officer, has been recognized as “Chief Compliance Officer of the Year.” The recognition was given by Compliance Week Magazine in the organization’s inaugural Excellence in Compliance Awards.

“Ethics and compliance are central to U. S. Steel’s values,” said president and chief executive officer David B. Burritt. “That’s why we are so proud to have Duane Holloway as a key member of our executive leadership. Duane and his team developed a remarkably engaging, well-received framework to our company’s culture of compliance, the S.T.E.E.L. Principles, and I applaud their continued work.”

“Duane will be the first to credit his team and it’s true that we have an outstanding compliance team at U. S. Steel, but he deserves this honor. I am pleased to see his colleagues and industry recognize his insight and principled approach. We are fortunate to have him at U. S. Steel,” said Burritt.

Holloway was selected from finalists representing AT&T, CalPERS, Dell, Fidelity and The Hartford. The award is given to the chief compliance officer who has best demonstrated the values of effectiveness, collaboration, communication, constructiveness, and vision at their organization.

Founded in 2002, Compliance Week, published by Wilmington plc, is a business intelligence service on corporate governance, risk, and compliance that features weekly electronic newsletters, a bi-monthly print magazine, proprietary databases, industry-leading events, and a variety of interactive features and forums.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACT:

Meghan Cox
Manager
Corporate Communications
T – (412) 433-6777
E – mmcox@uss.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED STATES STEEL CORPOR
02:16pHolloway Recognized as Chief Compliance Officer of the Year by Compliance Wee..
GL
08:31aU. S. Steel Signs Long-Term Iron Ore Sales Agreement With Algoma Steel
GL
05/08UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/01UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
05/01UNITED STATES STEEL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
04/30STELCO : signs eight-year deal with U.S. Steel to buy iron ore pellets from mine
AQ
04/30U.S. STEEL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04/30UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
04/30United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 067 M
EBIT 2020 -730 M
Net income 2020 -1 000 M
Debt 2020 3 726 M
Yield 2020 0,78%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,16x
P/E ratio 2021 -8,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 1 222 M
Chart UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES STEEL CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,59 $
Last Close Price 7,17 $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target -22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas R. Matthews Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION-37.16%1 222
NUCOR-32.36%11 464
POSCO-0.88%10 926
ARCELORMITTAL-49.41%9 361
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-1.64%7 619
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-0.88%5 606
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group