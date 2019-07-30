Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Steel Corporation    X

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that Michael H. McGarry has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors.

Michael McGarry is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PPG (NYSE: PPG). McGarry was named CEO in September 2015 and became Chairman of the Board the following year. McGarry joined PPG in 1981 as an engineer at the company’s Lake Charles, Louisiana, chemicals complex. He then progressed through various management roles, ascending to General Manager of Fine Chemicals in 2000. In 2004, he was named Vice President, Chlor-Alkali and Derivatives. He then relocated to PPG’s European headquarters in Rolle, Switzerland, as Vice President, Coatings, Europe, and managing director, PPG Europe, in 2006. McGarry returned to the U.S. as Senior Vice President of the Commodity Chemicals reporting segment in 2008, and he was elected Executive Vice President in 2012 and Chief Operating Officer in 2014.  McGarry became President in March 2015 before assuming his current role as Chairman and CEO.

McGarry holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Texas and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He is a former member of the board of directors of Axiall Corporation.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACT:
Meghan Cox
Manager
Corporate Communications
T – (412) 433-6777
E – mmcox@uss.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED STATES STEEL CORPOR
04:16pMichael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors
GL
07/29UNITED STATES STEEL : U. S. Steel Named Official Partner of the Pittsburgh Steel..
PU
07/12U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website
GL
07/02U.S. slaps duties on steel from Vietnam originally produced in South Korea, T..
RE
06/28UNITED STATES STEEL : U. S. Steel Reaches Agreement with Allegheny County Health..
PU
06/25UNITED STATES STEEL : Steven D. Bugajski Named Chief Information Officer
AQ
06/24Steven D. Bugajski Named Chief Information Officer
GL
06/18U.S. Steel to Idle Two Furnaces as Demand Falls
DJ
06/18UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
06/18UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Provides Second Quarter 2019 Guidance
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 348 M
EBIT 2019 431 M
Net income 2019 109 M
Debt 2019 1 959 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 24,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 2 632 M
Chart UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES STEEL CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 15,18  $
Last Close Price 15,27  $
Spread / Highest target 76,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin P. Bradley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles G. Balawajder Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John G. Drosdick Independent Director
Patricia A. Tracey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION-16.28%2 632
ARCELORMITTAL-16.95%16 936
NUCOR7.57%16 895
POSCO--.--%15 459
NIPPON STEEL CORP-7.07%14 557
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO4.02%14 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group