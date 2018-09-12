Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Steel Corporation    X

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION (X)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Steelworkers Seek Tariff-Gain Share -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Bob Tita

Workers at two of the biggest U.S. steelmakers are demanding higher compensation as tariffs on foreign metal push prices and profits to their highest point in years in a buoyant economy.

Leaders for some 30,000 members of the United Steelworkers union say United States Steel Corp. and ArcelorMittal SA aren't passing those benefits to their workers, who have gone without raises in recent years even as wages have started to climb more broadly.

President Trump has said the 25% tariff his administration placed on steel imports earlier this year aimed to bring back good-paying blue collar jobs."The steel industry is one of the great things to be talking about," Mr. Trump told a crowd in North Dakota last week. "The manufacturing jobs are back."

U.S. steel companies are some of the clearest beneficiaries of the Trump administration's tariffs on foreign goods. The trade action has enabled them to raise prices in a strong economy that has boosted orders for steel.

The union's demands could put a damper of the sector's newfound fortune. Higher costs for wages and benefits would pressure steelmakers' profit margins that are only beginning to improve after many years of being squeezed by cheap imports

U.S. manufacturers in general are facing rising costs, even as they benefit from lower corporate taxes. Higher input prices, including for steel, have weighed on their business. Also wages are rising across the U.S. workforce as factories compete for a shrinking pool of available labor. Inflation is also picking up after years in low gear, putting pressure on employers to pay workers more.

"We feel we need some recognition and to share in the profits of the company," said Michael Young, president of the union local for U.S. Steel's Midwest Plant in Portage, Ind.

The United Steelworkers union is in a contract standoff with both companies. Workers have authorized union leaders to call a strike against U.S. Steel, and say they could do the same at ArcelorMittal if an agreement isn't reached soon. Contracts for both companies expired Sept. 1.

U.S. Steel said it doesn't anticipate a strike. "Talks are ongoing, and we continue to work diligently to reach a mutually agreeable conclusion, " the company said. ArcelorMittal declined to comment on the strike threat.

U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal account for 40% of the U.S. production capacity for flat-rolled steel used throughout manufacturing for products ranging from tin cans to car doors. The price of steel has risen by more than 30% this year, as the Trump administration's tariffs on foreign steel have taken effect.

U.S. Steel has forecast a more-than-60% increase in adjusted pretax income this year, compared with 2017. ArcelorMittal, which has mills throughout the world, doesn't issue a profit forecast for its U.S. operations.

A strike at either company could push domestic steel prices even higher, putting pressure on equipment and vehicle manufacturers -- such as Deere & Co. and Winnebago Industries Inc. -- that have already raised prices this year to cover higher costs.

Industry analysts say U.S. Steel already has higher labor expenses and older, more complicated production processes than competitors such as North Carolina-based Nucor Corp., where the workforce isn't unionized.

The contract negotiations give U.S. Steel executives an opportunity to restrain rising benefit costs, such as health insurance coverage, and align pay more closely with profits and demand, said Philip Gibbs, an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

"U.S. Steel wants and needs more labor flexibility to deal with the volatility in the industry," Mr. Gibbs said.

U.S. Steel workers agreed to forgo raises for three years when the recently expired contract was negotiated in 2015. The Pittsburgh-based company had been losing money amid a slump in the steel industry.

This year U.S. Steel has proposed a six-year contract with a raise of 4% in the first year and 3% in each of the next two. Annual raises would drop to 1% in the last three years, with the addition of new bonuses pegged to pretax profit. The lowest annual base wage, excluding profit-sharing and other variable pay, would rise to $71,726 in 2024 from $63,516 this year.

Union negotiators want U.S. Steel to provide bigger pay increases or drop a demand that workers pay part of their health-insurance premiums and higher copayments.

"They can use the windfalls of the tariffs and current industry climate we helped to create to pay themselves even more and then turn to us with dramatic cost shifting and wage packages that are far below what we've earned and deserve," the union wrote last week to its 16,000 members at U.S. Steel.

The union said ArcelorMittal's wage offer is also too low. The Luxembourg-based company offered a three-year contract with pay increases of 2% and 1.5% in the final two years. The union, which represents 15,000 ArcelorMittal employees, said the company also is seeking concessions on health insurance and other benefits that would cost workers more than their pay raises would provide.

"ArcelorMittal clearly intends to test our solidarity," the union said Friday in an online update on the negotiations.

Write to Bob Tita at robert.tita@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -1.98% 24.525 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
ARCELORMITTAL -2.06% 24.525 End-of-day quote.-9.49%
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION -1.73% 28.42 Delayed Quote.-19.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED STATES STEEL CORPOR
08:48aSteelworkers Seek Tariff-Gain Share -- WSJ
DJ
09/11Steel Workers Demand Higher Pay Raises as Tariffs Lift Profits -- Update
DJ
09/11Steel Workers Demand Higher Pay Raises as Tariffs Lift Profits
DJ
09/01UNITED STATES STEEL : ArcelorMittal and USW extend contract, will continue negot..
AQ
08/31UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
08/31U. S. Steel Announces New Roles for Two Executive Leaders
GL
08/31U.S.-Mexico trade talks may pivot from metals tariffs to quotas
RE
08/08ARCELORMITTAL : U.S. steel tariffs a boon for some European producers
RE
08/08UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06AK STEEL : among steel giants objecting to metal tariff exemption requests
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/05BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 40 
09/04U.S. Steel, union to start strike talks as contract negotiations continue 
08/31Revival Of Industrials 
08/30Copper edges lower on U.S.-China trade fight worries 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 327 M
EBIT 2018 1 360 M
Net income 2018 981 M
Debt 2018 1 060 M
Yield 2018 0,73%
P/E ratio 2018 5,25
P/E ratio 2019 4,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 5 037 M
Chart UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES STEEL CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 43,9 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin P. Bradley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles G. Balawajder Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John G. Drosdick Independent Director
Patricia A. Tracey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION-19.24%5 037
ARCELORMITTAL-9.55%29 533
POSCO--.--%23 589
NUCOR-1.38%19 752
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-28.31%18 300
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-23.01%14 544
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.