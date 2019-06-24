Log in
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
Steven D. Bugajski Named Chief Information Officer

06/24/2019

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt announced the appointment of Steven D. Bugajski to Chief Information Officer.  The advancement is effective July 1 and he will report to Christine Breves, Senior Vice President – Manufacturing Support & Chief Supply Chain Officer. 

Of the new role, Burritt said, “Steve’s depth of experience has shown that his talents, strong knowledge of our systems, and insights into IT trends and opportunities that could benefit our company make him well-positioned to lead our Information Technology organization.” 

Bugajski joined U. S. Steel in 2008 and advanced through increasingly responsible roles in the company’s Information Technology organization, including leading the global teams for Infrastructure, Business Processes, Project Management and Administration, Transaction Processing and Enterprise Applications.  He has served as Interim Chief Information Officer and General Manager – Global Business Service Center following the retirement of Charles Balawajder in May 2019.

Prior to his tenure with U. S. Steel, Bugajski spent much of his IT career in the healthcare field. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from Penn State University and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Waynesburg University.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACT:

Meghan Cox
Manager
Corporate Communications
T – (412) 433-6777
E – mmcox@uss.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
