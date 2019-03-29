U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that interested stockholders, investors and others may listen to the company’s first quarter 2019 conference call with securities analysts on May 3, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The call, which will be available via the U. S. Steel website, will cover first quarter financial results and may include forward-looking information. The company plans to release its first quarter financial results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 2, 2019.



U. S. Steel officials participating in the call will be; David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin P. Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Lewis, General Manager-Investor Relations.

To access the webcast, visit the website at www.ussteel.com and click “Investors.” Replays of the conference call will be available on the website after 10:30 a.m. on May 3.

Financial information, including earnings releases, certain SEC filings and other investor-related material is also available at the company’s website.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major production operations in the United States and Central Europe. The company manufactures a wide range of value-added steel sheet and tubular products. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .

CONTACTS:

Media

Meghan Cox

T – (412) 433-6777

E – mmcox@uss.com

Analysts/Investors

Kevin Lewis

T – (412) 433-6935

E – klewis@uss.com