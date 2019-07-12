Log in
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website

07/12/2019 | 10:18am EDT

PITTSBURGH, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that stockholders, investors and others may listen to the company’s second quarter 2019 conference call with securities analysts on August 2, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.  The call, which will be available via the U. S. Steel website, will cover second quarter financial results and may include forward-looking information.  The company plans to release its second quarter financial results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

U. S. Steel officials participating in the call will be; David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin P. Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Kevin M. Lewis, General Manager-Investor Relations. 

To access the webcast, visit the website at www.ussteel.com and click “Investors.”  Replays of the conference call will be available on the website after 10:30 a.m. on August 2. 

Financial information, including earnings releases, certain SEC filings and other investor-related material is also available at the company’s website.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major production operations in the United States and Central Europe. The company manufactures a wide range of value-added steel sheet and tubular products. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACTS:
Media
Meghan Cox
T – (412) 433-6777
E – mmcox@uss.com           

Analysts/Investors
Kevin Lewis
T – (412) 433-6935
E – klewis@uss.com

