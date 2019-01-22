U. S. Steel Launches Informational Website for Mon Valley Community Following Clairton Fire

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has established a dedicated website to provide information to the community following a fire at the company’s Clairton Coke Plant on December 24, 2018.



As previously reported, a fire at U. S. Steel’s Clairton Plant resulted in significant damage to equipment and buildings, including units necessary for the safe and effective operation of the desulfurization process for coke oven gases. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The website includes information on the coke making process, an overview of the company’s Pittsburgh-area operations, frequently asked questions and helpful links, among other resources.

U. S. Steel will continue to provide public updates to www.clairton.uss.com as new information is available.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 300 company with major production operations in the United States and Central Europe. The company manufactures a wide range of value-added steel sheet and tubular products. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .

