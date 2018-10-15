U. S. Steel Reaches Tentative Agreement With United Steelworkers

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today announced that it reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) on successor four-year collective bargaining agreements covering approximately 14,000 USW-represented employees at all of the company’s domestic flat-rolled and iron ore mining facilities as well as tubular operations in Fairfield, Ala., Lorain, Ohio, and Lone Star, Texas. The tentative agreements remain subject to ratification.



“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the USW we believe is fair and in the best long-term interests of our employees and their families, as well as U. S. Steel’s customers, stockholders and other stakeholders,” said David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel. “Together, we’ve agreed on terms that will create certainty and stability for our many stakeholders, enable our company to implement our long-term business strategy, which includes continued, responsible investments in our people and plants, and position U. S. Steel to remain a leader in the highly competitive global steel industry.”

Details about the tentative agreement will be made available following the completion of the ratification process.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

