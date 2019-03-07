Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Steel Corporation    X

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U. S. Steel Wins U.S. Dept. of Energy Award to Enhance Advanced High-strength Steel Manufacturing Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 03:20pm EST

PITTSBURGH, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that it has accepted an award from the High-Performance Computing for Manufacturing Program (HPC4Mfg) Special Call: Steel and Aluminum, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, to expand the company’s manufacturing capabilities for advanced high-strength steel (AHSS).

The goal of the winning project, drafted by researchers Evgueni Nikitenko and Susan Farjami at U. S. Steel’s Research and Technology Center in Munhall, Pa., is to enhance the company’s hot strip mill model used in creating AHSS. This type of steel is used by automakers to manufacture economically lightweight vehicles to meet increasing fuel efficiency requirements while maintaining exceptionally high safety standards. Lawrence Livermore National Lab, where the research will take place, will receive $300,000 to collaborate with U. S. Steel on the winning project. The project will take about one year to complete.

U. S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said, “A project of this kind is crucial in helping to maintain and enhance the competitiveness of the U.S. steel industry. We are proud of the work of our Research organization in ensuring that steel remains the lowest cost, strongest, safest and most environmentally efficient material of choice.”

Kevin Zeik, U. S. Steel Senior Research Fellow, said, “We are looking forward to collaborating with Lawrence Livermore National Lab High-Performance Computing modeling, simulation and data experts to address key manufacturing challenges in the production of advanced high-strength steel.”

The award is presented to the company that best fulfills the mission of this sixth HPC4Mfg solicitation, which is to honor “collaborations that will address key manufacturing challenges in the production of primary and secondary steelmaking and aluminum production processes.”

2019-008

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACTS:

Meghan Cox
Manager
Corporate Communications
T – (412) 433-6777
E – mmcox@uss.com

USS_abb_2955blue_300dpi_small.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED STATES STEEL CORPOR
03:20pU. S. Steel Wins U.S. Dept. of Energy Award to Enhance Advanced High-strength..
GL
02/15UNITED STATES STEEL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/12Big Steel, a Tariff Winner, Steps Up Its Spending in Washington
DJ
02/12UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/11Materials Flat as Dollar Strengthens -- Materials Roundup
DJ
02/11U.S. Steel to Expand Under Tariffs
DJ
02/11U.S. Steel to Expand Under Tariffs
DJ
02/11United States Steel Announces Restart of Construction of Electric Arc Furnace
GL
02/08U.S. Steel wins tax breaks from one of America's poorest cities
RE
02/08Steelmakers Expand in Face of Trade Tension -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 076 M
EBIT 2019 721 M
Net income 2019 489 M
Debt 2019 1 398 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 7,58
P/E ratio 2020 7,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 3 565 M
Chart UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES STEEL CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 24,8 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin P. Bradley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles G. Balawajder Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John G. Drosdick Independent Director
Patricia A. Tracey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION12.83%3 565
ARCELORMITTAL10.03%23 061
POSCO--.--%19 698
NUCOR16.52%18 216
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP6.77%16 816
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 074
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.