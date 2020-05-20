Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Steel Corporation    X

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United States Steel Corporation Announces Senior Secured Notes Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (the “company” or “U.S. Steel”) today announced that it has commenced, subject to market conditions, an offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025 (the “notes”).

U.S. Steel intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to strengthen its balance sheet, increase liquidity and for general corporate purposes.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior secured basis by all of the company’s existing and future direct and indirect subsidiaries, other than certain “excluded subsidiaries.” Additionally, the notes and the note guarantees will be secured by first-priority liens, subject to permitted liens, on substantially all of the company’s and the guarantors’ assets, other than certain “excluded assets.”

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons unless pursuant to registration under the Securities Act, or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” under Rule 144A of the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, including the notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT U.S. STEEL
United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including with respect to the offering described herein, rely on a number of assumptions, estimates and data concerning future results and events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside U.S. Steel’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Accordingly, U.S. Steel cautions that the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by these and other important factors and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. For more information on additional potential risk factors, please review U.S. Steel’s filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, U.S. Steel’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K.

CONTACTS: 
MediaInvestors/Analysts
John O. AmblerKevin Lewis
Vice PresidentVice President
Corporate CommunicationsInvestor Relations
T - (412) 433-2407T - (412) 433-6935
E - joambler@uss.comE - klewis@uss.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED STATES STEEL CORPOR
05:36pUnited States Steel Corporation Announces Senior Secured Notes Offering
GL
05/18Holloway Recognized as Chief Compliance Officer of the Year by Compliance Wee..
GL
05/18U. S. Steel Signs Long-Term Iron Ore Sales Agreement With Algoma Steel
GL
05/08UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/01UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
05/01UNITED STATES STEEL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
04/30STELCO : signs eight-year deal with U.S. Steel to buy iron ore pellets from mine
AQ
04/30U.S. STEEL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04/30UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 067 M
EBIT 2020 -730 M
Net income 2020 -1 000 M
Debt 2020 3 726 M
Yield 2020 0,73%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,23x
P/E ratio 2021 -8,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 1 305 M
Chart UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES STEEL CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,59 $
Last Close Price 7,66 $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas R. Matthews Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION-32.87%1 305
NUCOR-27.40%12 169
POSCO-26.22%11 655
ARCELORMITTAL-45.08%10 264
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-43.62%7 882
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-10.01%5 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group