United States Steel : U. S. Steel and Pittsburgh Steelers Partner for School Technology Donations

PITTSBURGH August 7, 2020- United States Steel and the Pittsburgh Steelers have partnered to make technology donations to a number of Mon Valley area schools for the upcoming year. Clairton, South Allegheny, West Mifflin and Woodland Hills Schools will each receive a donation of $3,600, which will go towards specific technology needs for each district. U. S. Steel made similar donations in the spring to assist with the increase in remote learning technology needs. These donations will help equip students with the materials needed to succeed in at-home learning.

'Of the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe education should not be one of them. We hope this donation will help Mon Valley students to excel in their educations, whether learning from home or in the classroom. We are pleased to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers to support electronic learning, and we are grateful for the many dedicated teachers, administrators, parents and students for persevering in these challenging times,' said Richard Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning and Chief Strategy and Development Officer.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and U. S. Steel launched the Steelers STEM program in the Mon Valley in the fall of 2019. The program is designed to increase knowledge and information in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math. The curriculum introduces real world applications of STEM based skills, including those used by U. S. Steel employees, to students while Steelers players and coaches encourage them throughout the online portal.

'The Steelers STEM platform, presented by U. S. Steel, has given us the opportunity to connect with students in our communities in a meaningful way. Hopefully, it will have a long-lasting positive impact on the students and on Western Pennsylvania. We're proud we are able to leverage our partnership with U. S. Steel to provide key resources to these schools as an extension of our program,' said Ryan Huzjak, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During its first year, 3,380 students across 26 Pittsburgh area schools participated with a reported 97% knowledge gain in STEM education. Many of these students took advantage of the remote learning options provided by the program. The program will continue in the 2020-2021 school year.

