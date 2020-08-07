Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Steel Corporation    X

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United States Steel : U. S. Steel and Pittsburgh Steelers Partner for School Technology Donations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 10:24am EDT

PITTSBURGH August 7, 2020- United States Steel and the Pittsburgh Steelers have partnered to make technology donations to a number of Mon Valley area schools for the upcoming year. Clairton, South Allegheny, West Mifflin and Woodland Hills Schools will each receive a donation of $3,600, which will go towards specific technology needs for each district. U. S. Steel made similar donations in the spring to assist with the increase in remote learning technology needs. These donations will help equip students with the materials needed to succeed in at-home learning.

'Of the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe education should not be one of them. We hope this donation will help Mon Valley students to excel in their educations, whether learning from home or in the classroom. We are pleased to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers to support electronic learning, and we are grateful for the many dedicated teachers, administrators, parents and students for persevering in these challenging times,' said Richard Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning and Chief Strategy and Development Officer.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and U. S. Steel launched the Steelers STEM program in the Mon Valley in the fall of 2019. The program is designed to increase knowledge and information in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math. The curriculum introduces real world applications of STEM based skills, including those used by U. S. Steel employees, to students while Steelers players and coaches encourage them throughout the online portal.

'The Steelers STEM platform, presented by U. S. Steel, has given us the opportunity to connect with students in our communities in a meaningful way. Hopefully, it will have a long-lasting positive impact on the students and on Western Pennsylvania. We're proud we are able to leverage our partnership with U. S. Steel to provide key resources to these schools as an extension of our program,' said Ryan Huzjak, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During its first year, 3,380 students across 26 Pittsburgh area schools participated with a reported 97% knowledge gain in STEM education. Many of these students took advantage of the remote learning options provided by the program. The program will continue in the 2020-2021 school year.

-oOo-

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company's 'best of both' integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

For Media Inquiries:
Amanda Malkowski
U. S. Steel, Corporate Communications
P - (412) 433-2512
E - almalkowski@uss.com

Disclaimer

U.S. Steel - United States Steel Corporation published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 14:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNITED STATES STEEL CORPOR
10:24aUNITED STATES STEEL : U. S. Steel and Pittsburgh Steelers Partner for School Tec..
PU
08/07UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31UNITED STATES STEEL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
07/30UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
07/30UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
07/30UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments..
AQ
07/30U.S. STEEL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30Big Tech Outperforms Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/30UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
07/30UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 371 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 509 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,89x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 1 571 M 1 571 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES STEEL CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,48 $
Last Close Price 7,13 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas R. Matthews Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION-37.51%1 571
POSCO-15.01%13 499
ARCELORMITTAL-35.48%13 067
NUCOR-23.13%13 027
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-40.42%8 598
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-4.70%6 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group