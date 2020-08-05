United Strength Power : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 0 08/05/2020 | 04:52am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. UNITED STRENGTH POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED 眾 誠 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2337) SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Reference is made to the 2019 annual report of United Strength Power Holdings Limited (the "Company") published on 17 April 2020 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report. USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE LISTING After deduction of all related listing expenses and commissions, the net proceeds from the Listing amounted to approximately HK$115.6 million. Details of the proposed use of such net proceeds are disclosed in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" of the prospectus of the Company dated 29 September 2017 and subsequently revised in the announcements issued by the Company dated 27 November 2018 and 31 January 2019. - 1 - In addition to the information disclosed in the section headed "Management Discussion and Analysis" in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide further information pursuant to paragraph 11(8)(b) of Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules in relation to the use of net proceeds as follows: Utilisation Remaining Expected balance timeline for full Original Revised as at as at utilisation of 31 December 31 December the remaining Intended use of proceeds Allocation Allocation 2019 2019 proceeds(Note) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Finance the expansion of the CNG refuelling station network 104,000 19,500 19,015 485 By the end of 2020 Strengthen the marketing and promotion strategies 5,800 5,800 1,706 4,094 By the end of 2021 General working capital 5,800 5,800 5,800 - - Establishment of an industry merger and acquisition fund - 50,000 - 50,000 By the end of 2021 Acquisition of Silver Spring and assignment of the shareholder's loan - 34,500 34,500 - - Total 115,600 115,600 61,021 54,579 Note: The expected timeline for full utilisation of the remaining proceeds is made based on the best estimation of the Group taking into account, among others, the prevailing and future market conditions and business developments and need, and therefore is subject to change. - 2 - OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES 31 December 2019 RMB'000 Utilities expenses 2,628 Repairment expenses 6,611 Inspection expenses 1,587 Entertainment expenses 311 Administrative expenses 2,819 Travelling expenses 357 Other taxation 2,862 Third party service fees(1) 7,376 RTO expenses(2) 16,069 Labour insurance and heating fee 348 Transportation and communication expenses 142 Business marketing expenses 297 Property insurance expenses 2,818 Impairment losses 39 Others 1,241 Other operating expenses 45,505 Notes: Third party service fees represent the professional fees incurred in connection with the Group's annual audit services and proposed very substantial acquisition in January 2019 which led to the Group's reverse takeover in connection with the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Eternal Global. For details, please refer to the Company's circular dated 30 June 2020. RTO expenses represent the professional fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the Group's reverse takeover in connection with the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Eternal Global. For details, please refer to the Company's circular dated 30 June 2020. The Company confirms that, save as supplemented above, all other contents in the 2019 Annual Report are correct and remain unchanged. This announcement is supplemental to the 2019 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with other contents in the 2019 Annual Report. By order of the Board United Strength Power Holdings Limited Mr. Zhao Jinmin Chairman Hong Kong, 5 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, being Mr. Zhao Jinmin, Mr. Liu Yingwu, Mr. Xu Huilin and Mr. Yuan Limin and three independent non-executive Directors, being Ms. Su Dan, Mr. Lau Ying Kit and Mr. Zhang Zhifeng. - 3 - Attachments Original document

