United Strength Power : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
08/05/2020 | 04:52am EDT
UNITED STRENGTH POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED
眾 誠 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2337)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Reference is made to the 2019 annual report of United Strength Power Holdings Limited (the "Company") published on 17 April 2020 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.
USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE LISTING
After deduction of all related listing expenses and commissions, the net proceeds from the Listing amounted to approximately HK$115.6 million. Details of the proposed use of such net proceeds are disclosed in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" of the prospectus of the Company dated 29 September 2017 and subsequently revised in the announcements issued by the Company dated 27 November 2018 and 31 January 2019.
In addition to the information disclosed in the section headed "Management Discussion and Analysis" in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide further information pursuant to paragraph 11(8)(b) of Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules in relation to the use of net proceeds as follows:
Utilisation
Remaining
Expected
balance
timeline for full
Original
Revised
as at
as at
utilisation of
31 December
31 December
the remaining
Intended use of proceeds
Allocation
Allocation
2019
2019
proceeds(Note)
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Finance the expansion of the
CNG refuelling station network
104,000
19,500
19,015
485
By the end of 2020
Strengthen the marketing and promotion
strategies
5,800
5,800
1,706
4,094
By the end of 2021
General working capital
5,800
5,800
5,800
-
-
Establishment of an industry merger and
acquisition fund
-
50,000
-
50,000
By the end of 2021
Acquisition of Silver Spring and
assignment of the shareholder's loan
-
34,500
34,500
-
-
Total
115,600
115,600
61,021
54,579
Note: The expected timeline for full utilisation of the remaining proceeds is made based on the best estimation of the Group taking into account, among others, the prevailing and future market conditions and business developments and need, and therefore is subject to change.
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
31 December
2019
RMB'000
Utilities expenses
2,628
Repairment expenses
6,611
Inspection expenses
1,587
Entertainment expenses
311
Administrative expenses
2,819
Travelling expenses
357
Other taxation
2,862
Third party service fees(1)
7,376
RTO expenses(2)
16,069
Labour insurance and heating fee
348
Transportation and communication expenses
142
Business marketing expenses
297
Property insurance expenses
2,818
Impairment losses
39
Others
1,241
Other operating expenses
45,505
Notes:
Third party service fees represent the professional fees incurred in connection with the Group's annual audit services and proposed very substantial acquisition in January 2019 which led to the Group's reverse takeover in connection with the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Eternal Global. For details, please refer to the Company's circular dated 30 June 2020.
RTO expenses represent the professional fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the Group's reverse takeover in connection with the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Eternal Global. For details, please refer to the Company's circular dated 30 June 2020.
The Company confirms that, save as supplemented above, all other contents in the 2019 Annual Report are correct and remain unchanged. This announcement is supplemental to the 2019 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with other contents in the 2019 Annual Report.
By order of the Board
United Strength Power Holdings Limited
Mr. Zhao Jinmin
Chairman
Hong Kong, 5 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, being Mr. Zhao Jinmin, Mr. Liu Yingwu, Mr. Xu Huilin and Mr. Yuan Limin and three independent non-executive Directors, being Ms. Su Dan, Mr. Lau Ying Kit and Mr. Zhang Zhifeng.
