Carrier : Appoints Veteran Finance Chief Timothy McLevish as New CFO

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier, a leading global provider of HVAC, refrigeration, fire and security solutions, today announced the appointment of Timothy McLevish as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1. A proven financial leader, McLevish will help lead Carrier into its future as it prepares to become a public company after completing its separation from United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), expected in the first half of 2020. As a member of Carrier's executive leadership team, McLevish will report to Dave Gitlin, Carrier's President & Chief Executive Officer.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Tim to the Carrier team," said Gitlin. "He brings world-class financial experience, having served as a public company CFO at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Kraft, Ingersoll-Rand and Mead Corp. We are deeply confident that he will help Carrier achieve our financial goals and position us to deliver strong value and growth for our shareholders."

McLevish most recently served as senior advisor to the Chief Executive Officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, advising on strategic partnerships and M&A. He brings nearly 30 years of financial leadership experience to Carrier, including significant spin-off and start-up experience, as well as unique capabilities from serving in board of director roles at public companies ranging from executive chairman to committee chair.

"I've long admired Carrier as an innovative company taking on some of the world's toughest challenges," said McLevish. "I'm looking forward to joining the team and playing an active role executing our strategy and delivering long-term, sustainable growth."

Post-separation, Carrier will continue to unite some of the world's most powerful brands under the iconic Carrier name, including Carrier commercial and residential HVAC, Automated Logic controls, Kidde and Edwards fire safety, and LenelS2 security solutions.

"For more than a century, Carrier has been a symbol of excellence, recognized around the globe and trusted to deliver. Our brands have developed a number of the world's most important innovations and will continue that tradition as an independent company, providing best-in-class performance," added Gitlin.

About Carrier Global Corporation

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. Supported by the iconic Carrier name, the company's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation's businesses enable modern life, delivering efficiency, safety, security, comfort, productivity and sustainability across a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial applications.

