Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Technologies Corporation    UTX

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(UTX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Collins Aerospace : breaks ground on new Propeller Center of Excellence in Figeac, France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:22am EDT

FIGEAC, France, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a groundbreaking ceremony today with Agnes Pannier-Runacher, the French Secretary of State to the Minister of the Economy and Finance, Collins Aerospace celebrated the launch of a new propeller Center of Excellence at its legacy Ratier facility in Figeac, France. The state-of-the-art 3,000 square meter advanced factory addition will support advanced design, engineering, testing, manufacturing and maintenance capabilities for future propeller technologies and is expected to be fully operational in 2020. Collins Aerospace is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The new center will enable Collins Aerospace to develop enhancements for existing propellers, new systems for future turboprops and disruptive technologies for next-generation aircraft, while also helping to reduce cycle times for customers through increased automation. The center's advanced engineering capabilities are expected to enable Collins Aerospace to optimize propeller designs that improve aerodynamics, while reducing weight, fuel consumption and noise for a propeller that is more environmentally friendly. To help airlines reduce maintenance time and costs, Collins Aerospace will also use the center to design a propeller with prognostic health monitoring capabilities as part of the company's overarching focus on developing more intelligent aircraft of the future.

"As a world leader in high-power propellers for commercial and military platforms, Collins Aerospace has been at the forefront of propeller innovation for more than 110 years, in the USA and in Europe," said Propeller Systems GM Jean-Francois Chanut. "Now, we're preparing to disrupt the industry once again with new technologies that our Propeller Center of Excellence will help us bring to market. This Center represents our commitment to providing our customers worldwide with optimized solutions, as well as our desire to invest locally in Figeac and the region."

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About United Technologies Corporation
United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collins-aerospace-breaks-ground-on-new-propeller-center-of-excellence-in-figeac-france-300820381.html

SOURCE Collins Aerospace


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
11:22aCOLLINS AEROSPACE : breaks ground on new Propeller Center of Excellence in Figea..
PR
03/22U.S. corporate breakups could be catalyst to change Dow index
RE
03/18UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be bro..
PU
03/15UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Collins Aerospace and Patria to Exhibit at Future Armoured..
AQ
03/06UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Why Airlines Are Rebuilding the Conglomerate
DJ
03/05HVAC RENTAL MARKET FUTURE TRENDS AND : Aggreko, United Technologies Corp, Carrie..
AQ
03/04BEIJER REF PUBL : Annual Meeting of shareholders in Beijer Ref AB (publ)
AQ
03/01UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : A preliminary proxy statement providing notification matte..
PU
02/28Rolls-Royce quits race to power Boeing's planned mid-market plane
RE
02/26UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : LATINA Style Inc. Recognizes United Technologies during Aw..
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.