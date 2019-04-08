Collins Aerospace : to provide Earth-like atmosphere on Boeing's new 'space taxi' for NASA

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX)., is playing a crucial role in making commercial human spaceflight possible on the Boeing Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner by providing major components of the Environmental Control and Life Support Subsystem (ECLSS). The ECLSS initially will be part of a Starliner flight test without a crew. Following the successful completion of the flight test, the first crewed flight is targeted for 2019.

Collins Aerospace provides an Earth-like atmosphere for the astronauts as they travel in the Starliner. Components of the ECLSS include the air revitalization and pressure control systems made up of cabin fans, heat exchangers, carbon dioxide removal, trace contaminant control, valves, regulators and smoke detection. Also included is an active thermal control system that maintains the cabin at optimal temperatures as the vehicle is subjected to the extreme temperatures of space. All of the components are compact and lightweight to meet the unique requirements of the spacecraft.

"This builds upon our more than 50 years of supplying crucial life support systems in space, and we're proud to be a part of the Boeing team as they ready the Starliner to provide NASA with a safe and reliable method of transportation for astronauts for years to come," said Gail Baker, vice president, ISR and Space Solutions for Collins Aerospace.

The Starliner, developed as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, will enable NASA to send astronauts safely and reliably to and from the ISS. Since the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011, NASA has had to rely on foreign partners for transportation to space.

