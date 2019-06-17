Log in
Lockheed: No concern that Raytheon-UTC merger will affect F-35 program

06/17/2019 | 04:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin

LE BOURGET, France (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin F-35 program manager Greg Ulmer said on Monday he had "no concern" that the proposed merger of Raytheon Co and United Technologies Corp would affect the F-35 program or pressure its margins.

"I don't see any concern," Ulmer told reporters at the Paris Airshow when asked if the merger of two key suppliers would affect the F-35 program, which is working hard to reduce costs.

Ulmer also said Turkish firms continued to produce components for the aircraft despite a row over Ankara's plans to buy the Russian S-400 air defense system.

He said plans by the U.S. government to start winding down Turkey's participation in the F-35 program would not affect Lockheed's production plan this year.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS 0.43% 486.8 Delayed Quote.5.55%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.30% 350.14 Delayed Quote.33.72%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 0.59% 309.43 Delayed Quote.26.35%
RAYTHEON 0.13% 177.35 Delayed Quote.15.65%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.39% 125.3 Delayed Quote.17.67%
